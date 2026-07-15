Just Released

Water Lantern Festival Returns to Des Moines for an Evening of Reflection, Community, and Light

DES MOINES, IA – The Water Lantern Festival will return to Des Moines on July 18th at Riverview Park, bringing together thousands of attendees for an evening centered on reflection, connection, and community. The nationally recognized festival invites guests to personalize floating lanterns with messages of hope, love, remembrance, or intention before releasing them onto the water at sunset.

Known for its peaceful atmosphere and inclusive design, the Water Lantern Festival draws a diverse audience of families, couples, friend groups, and individuals seeking a meaningful shared experience. The event combines the lantern release with live music, local food vendors, and interactive activities, creating a relaxed and welcoming environment for all ages.

In 2026, we are excited to introduce our Radiant Tour, which expands on the Water Lantern Festival experience in a more intentional and immersive way. The Radiant Tour is centered on joy, connection, and personal reflection, and encourages guests to engage more deeply before, during, and after the event through guided moments and shared experiences.

“With the Radiant Tour, we wanted to create something that goes beyond a single evening,” said Nate Sorensen, Director of Events. “It’s about giving guests space to slow down, reflect, and truly connect with themselves and the people around them. At its core, we hope every person leaves feeling seen, valued, and reminded that they are radiant—and that even a small moment of intention can create a ripple that lasts long after the lanterns fade.”

In addition to the lantern release, attendees can participate in on-site activities such as yard games, a scavenger hunt, and Lantern Stories—a dedicated space where guests are invited to share personal reflections and honor loved ones through their lanterns.

Environmental stewardship remains a core component of the festival. A dedicated cleanup team ensures that all lanterns and materials are removed following the event, leaving the venue in pristine condition and preserving the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

Tickets for the Water Lantern Festival are available now at www.WaterLanternFestival.com.

For event updates, announcements, and special offers, follow @waterlanternfestival on Instagram and Facebook