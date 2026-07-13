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Tara K. Connolly Named First Woman President of Iowa College Foundation in 74-Year History

Des Moines, Iowa – July 13, 2026 – The Iowa College Foundation (ICF) today announced that Tara K. Connolly, MNM, has assumed the role of President, becoming the first woman to lead the organization in its 74-year history.

Connolly succeeds Ed Finn, who retired after a decade of distinguished leadership. She assumes the presidency as ICF builds on renewed momentum, expanding its statewide impact through strategic partnerships, philanthropy, and innovative initiatives that increase access to 21 independent colleges and universities.

As president-elect over the past year, Connolly collaborated with the Board of Governors and leadership team on a comprehensive strategic planning process. This effort yielded a refreshed mission and vision, modernized governance, a bold new brand identity, and stronger positioning for long-term growth—advancing the vision of “Where the Future of Iowa Belongs.”

“The Iowa College Foundation is better positioned than ever to serve students and our member institutions,” said Marty Fredericks, Chair of the Iowa College Foundation Board of Governors. “Tara is a visionary leader who brings strategic thinking, exceptional fundraising expertise, and an unwavering commitment to higher education. Throughout the past year she has demonstrated the collaborative leadership needed to guide ICF into its next chapter, and the Board is excited about the future under her leadership.”

Founded in 1952, the Iowa College Foundation champions 21 independent nonprofit colleges and universities serving more than 30,000 students statewide. Through philanthropy and partnerships, ICF removes financial barriers to higher education, strengthens Iowa’s talent pipeline, and builds a brighter future for our state.

Under Connolly’s leadership, ICF will accelerate its mission: removing financial barriers so every learner can access the transformative education at Iowa’s independent colleges—unlocking opportunity, inspiring leaders, and building Iowa’s future.

“As a graduate of two independent, nonprofit universities it is an incredible honor to serve as President of the Iowa College Foundation,” said Connolly. “Iowa’s independent, nonprofit colleges and universities have long been engines of opportunity, innovation, and leadership development. They prepare graduates not only for successful careers, but for lives of purpose, service, and leadership in their communities. Together with our member institutions and donors we have an extraordinary opportunity to expand educational access, strengthen Iowa’s talent pipeline, and invest in the future of our state.”

Looking ahead, Connolly will focus on expanding philanthropic investment in Iowa’s independent colleges and universities, strengthening corporate and foundation partnerships, growing statewide scholarship support, and advancing collaborative initiatives that prepare students for success while meeting Iowa’s evolving workforce needs.

“Every scholarship awarded represents more than financial assistance. It represents opportunity, possibility, and the future of Iowa,” Connolly said. “Together, we will continue ensuring that students have access to the life-changing education offered by our member schools while strengthening the communities and employers that depend on their success.”