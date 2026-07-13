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Bubba’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Continues with “Bubbles & Birds” Collaboration

Limited-time Veuve Clicquot pairing and complimentary birthday cake highlight the final week of Bubba’s month-long celebration.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The celebration continues at Bubba as the downtown restaurant marks its 10th anniversary with two special events still to come as part of its month-long milestone celebration.

From July 13–17, Bubba will partner with Veuve Clicquot for a limited-time “Bubbles & Birds” collaboration, pairing Southern comfort food with one of the world’s most celebrated Champagnes.

For $45, guests can enjoy a limited-edition Champagne brined and battered “double dunk” chicken sandwich with champagne dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a South Union Bakery potato bun. Served with seasoned fries, champaign dijonnaise dipping sauce, and a glass of Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label” Brut. Available for five days only, the special menu item offers a playful twist on Bubba’s signature Southern flavors while raising a toast to 10 years in downtown Des Moines. Guests are encouraged to make reservations.

The celebration culminates on Tuesday, July 28, the restaurant’s official anniversary. As a thank you to the community that has supported Bubba over the past decade, guests who purchase an entrée will receive a complimentary slice of birthday cake while supplies last.

“We’ve had an incredible time celebrating with our guests over the past few weeks, and we’re excited to finish our anniversary month with two experiences that reflect what Bubba is all about—great food, memorable moments, and sharing them with the people who have supported us for the last 10 years,” said Chris Diebel, Bubba’s Founding Partner.

Combo Images Attached. For updates and additional details about anniversary events, guests can visit Bubba’s social media channels (@BubbaDSM) or contact the restaurant directly.