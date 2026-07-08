Just Released

NOCE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW IN-HOUSE RECORD LABEL ‘1326 RECORDS’ & “CHRISTMAS IN JULY” LIVE RECORDING EVENT

DES MOINES, IA – June 29, 2026 – Noce, downtown Des Moines’ premier jazz cabaret, is thrilled to announce a milestone project: the recording of its first-ever live album, taking place over three nights from July 22nd to July 24th, 2026. The performances will mark the official launch of Noce’s new in-house label, 1326 Records, with the album slated for a Fall 2026 release.

Titled Christmas in July, the three-night event features Noce co-founder and resident vocalist Max Wellman. Wellman will be recording selections from his wildly popular “Home for the Holidays” shows, which have enjoyed sold-out runs across Des Moines for the past 16 years.

Audiences are invited to be part of jazz history in the making, providing the live energy and applause that will be immortalized on the upcoming record. Designed after the classic holiday variety shows of yore, the performances will feature timeless standards—including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Sleigh Ride.” Under the musical direction of acclaimed trumpeter Dave Rezek, the live sessions will feature an elite ensemble of Iowa’s greatest jazz musicians, including renowned saxophonist Damani Phillips.

“With a sound evoking the likes of Sinatra and Connick, Wellman’s recordings and performances promise that the Great American Songbook is alive and well for a new generation of listeners,” the club noted. Wellman has appeared at prestigious venues nationwide, including Dizzy’s Club at Lincoln Center in New York, Andy’s Jazz Club in Chicago, and Dazzle in Denver.

Shows will begin at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24. Tickets to be a part of the live studio audience for the inaugural 1326 Records recording are available now at noce.turntabletickets.com