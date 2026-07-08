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Madison County Foundation for Community Arts Launches New Music Series

Winterset, Iowa – The Madison County Foundation for Community Arts has a fantastic line-up planned for its new Madison County Community Music Series. This inaugural season will bring a vibrant celebration of live music featuring world-class jazz, innovative vocal ensembles, a captivating silent film with live orchestral accompaniment, and the stirring sounds of a premier wind ensemble.

“The arts play a vital role in building vibrant communities, and we’re proud to contribute to the cultural life of Madison County through this new series,” said board member Megan Barrett. “By offering affordable and accessible performances, we’re creating opportunities for residents and visitors alike to experience superb music right here in Madison County.”

2026-2027 Season Passes for the Madison County Community Music Series are on sale now for $75, and the passes include four phenomenal performances:

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. – Fred Gazzo Quintet at The Iowa Theater

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at 7 p.m. – Vox Infinitus at The Warehouse on 2 nd

Late January/Early February 2027 – The VIVO Chamber Players present Cops and Robbers at The Warehouse on 2 nd

at The Warehouse on 2 Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 7 p.m. – Capital City Winds at The Warehouse on 2nd

This music series is a project of the Madison County Foundation for Community Arts, an organization whose purpose is to help create a thriving and diverse cultural landscape, and to support the creation and dissemination of artistic work in Winterset and Madison County.

Season passes provide the best value for music lovers and are available now. Single tickets for individual concerts will go on sale on Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. Visit bit.ly/madcomusicseries for more details and for tickets.