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BALLET DES MOINES LAUNCHES YEAR TWO OF ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAM

In collaboration with the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation

Des Moines, IA – Ballet Des Moines and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation announce year two of the Artist-in-Residence program. The 9-month residency, beginning this fall, welcomes a mid-career Iowa artist into the Ballet Des Moines studio to create visual artwork inspired by movement and dance. With dedicated time onsite at Ballet Des Moines, the goal is for the resident artist to develop a deep understanding of ballet while also becoming a part of the BDM creative community.

“The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation is thrilled to partner with Ballet Des Moines for the Artist-in-Residence program again this year,” said Alexa McCarthy, PhD, Executive Director for the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation. “This partnership demonstrates the interconnectedness of the visual and performing arts and engages with people of all ages through performance and educational outreach.”

SUCCESSFUL INAUGURAL PARTNERSHIP

Last year marked the first collaboration between BDM and GDMPAF, with the announcement of Olivia Valentine as the inaugural Artist-in-Residence. Valentine, a visual artist working in textile construction, drawing, photography, and installation, created a work that became part of Eric Trope’s Shadow Dances, featured in the ballet’s world premiere as part of BDM’s winter performance Nothing Holds Still. See images from Shadow Dances here. Photo credit: Ryan Morrison.

ON STAGE AND IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Reflecting the shared commitment of Ballet Des Moines and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation to education and community engagement, the Artist-in-Residence will partner with By Degrees to engage Des Moines Public School students. Guided by teams from both organizations, the 2026–27 Artist-in-Residence and selected Ballet Des Moines company dancers will lead elementary school workshops that explore their respective artistic disciplines while demonstrating the power of interdisciplinary collaboration.

“By Degrees Foundation and the entire Findley Elementary learning community has been a phenomenal partner since this program first launched, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration in the 2026-27 season,” said Beau Kenyon, Ballet Des Moines’ Director of Education & Outreach. “This is not simply a school visit from professional artists, together we have designed an integrated program of collaborative art-making, while teaching how to make something new with people who may think differently from you. We made something very special together, and it wouldn’t have been possible without first developing this trusting relationship.”