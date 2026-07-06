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South Des Moines Veterinary Center Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Veterinary Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — South Des Moines Veterinary Center is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art veterinary hospital at 601 Army Post Road. The practice will welcome clients to the new facility beginning Monday, July 6, 2026, marking an exciting new chapter while continuing a legacy of compassionate, personalized care that has served Des Moines’ South Side for more than 60 years.

The new facility represents a significant investment in the future of veterinary medicine while staying true to the values that have made South Des Moines Veterinary Center a trusted part of the community for generations.

As one of the few independently owned veterinary hospitals remaining in the Des Moines area, South Des Moines Veterinary Center continues to offer something increasingly rare in today’s veterinary profession—locally owned, relationship-based care where every patient and every client is treated like family.

“Our new hospital allows us to provide the highest level of veterinary medicine with modern technology and an exceptional environment for our patients and clients,” said Melissa Beyer, owner of South Des Moines Veterinary Center. “While we’ve invested in a beautiful new facility, our mission hasn’t changed. We remain committed to serving our community with the same one-on-one, compassionate care that families have trusted for more than six decades. Being independently owned means we can focus on what matters most—our patients, our clients, and our community.”

Designed with both pets and their owners in mind, the new hospital features advanced medical technology, expanded treatment areas, and a welcoming atmosphere that supports comprehensive preventive, medical, surgical, and wellness care.

To celebrate this milestone, South Des Moines Veterinary Center will host an Open House on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Community members, clients, neighbors, and their families are invited to tour the new hospital, meet the veterinary team, explore the new facility, and help celebrate more than six decades of caring for Des Moines metro area’s pets.

For more than 60 years, South Des Moines Veterinary Center has cared for generations of pets and the people who love them. That tradition continues today with an unwavering commitment to individualized attention, trusted relationships, and exceptional veterinary care.

The practice’s motto, “We Love Them Too,” reflects more than a slogan—it is the philosophy behind every appointment, every procedure, and every conversation with pet owners. Every pet is treated with the same compassion and dedication the team would give their own.