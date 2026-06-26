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Iowa African Film Festival Launches August 6–7, 2026 at Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — The inaugural Iowa African Film Festival (IAFF) iowaafricanfilmfestival.org will take place August 6–7, 2026, at Drake University(2507 University Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50311) bringing filmmakers, storytellers, students, scholars, and audiences together to celebrate African cinema, culture, and education.

Produced by Kuona Foundation, presented by ALN Studios, and curated by One Voice DSM, the festival is designed to create a platform where Iowans, Americans, and global audiences can engage with Africa through film.

The festival will showcase feature films, documentaries, and short films exploring topics including conservation, health, entrepreneurship, innovation, history, culture, lifestyle, and contemporary African life. While rooted in Iowa, IAFF welcomes anyone with a passion for learning about Africa through storytelling.

A Vision Years in the Making

Hosting the festival at Drake University is especially meaningful to Festival Director Jack Chimbetete, who first came to Iowa as a Mandela Washington Fellow at Drake through the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). Since then, he has become a Drake alumnus, mentored entrepreneurs through the Drake Business Clinic, served as Board President of One V oice DSM, consulted with CultureALL, and founded both ALN.TV and ALN Studios.

“Through my journey in Iowa, I saw the power of storytelling to connect communities and create opportunity. This festival is the result of years of partnerships, mentorship, and a belief that Iowa is ready to engage with Africa in meaningful ways.”

— Jack Chimbetete

Growing Global Interest

The inaugural festival has already attracted more than 500 film submissions from filmmakers around the world, with additional entries continuing to arrive.

Awards will recognize excellence in storytelling, directing, producing, acting, and documentary filmmaking, while creating opportunities for emerging and established filmmakers to connect with audiences, distributors, and industry professionals.Organizers expect the festival to attract visitors from across the United States and internationally, contributing to cultural tourism, economic activity, and creative exchange in Iowa.

Festival Highlights

● African feature films, documentaries, and short films

● Filmmaker Q&A sessions and panel discussions

● Networking opportunities for creatives and students

● Cultural exhibitions and community engagement activities

● Industry connections for filmmakers and producers

● Awards recognizing outstanding storytelling and production