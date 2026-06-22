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Urbandale’s Upcoming 4th of July Celebration

Urbandale, Iowa – The Urbandale Iowa 4th of July Committee, Inc. will host their annual 4th of July Celebration on July 2-4. This year’s theme is Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America.

The Urbandale 4th of July celebration is the largest celebration in the Des Moines metro area. This event is held at Lions Park in the heart of Urbandale. This celebration kicks off on July 2 at 4:00 pm when the vendors, midway, and carnival open. Kids activities and the Lions Bingo Tent also open at this time with Back to Vinyl taking to the stage to perform at 8:00 pm.

On July 3, the vendors, midway, and carnival opens at 12:00 pm along with the Lions Bingo Tent. The bags/cornhole tournament starts at 5:00 pm at the Lions Park Tennis Courts. Jordan Beem takes the stage at 8:00 pm.

The last day of the celebration on July 4 starts with the William Courtney 5K Run at Walker Johnston Park at 7:30 am followed by the Coach Silvey Kid’s Mile Run and Coach Gary Page Tot Trot. The two mile long parade starts at 10:00 am beginning at the intersection of Oliver Smith Drive and 70th Street and concluding near the intersection of Aurora Avenue and 86th Street.

Vendors, midway, and carnival opens at 12:00 pm while the Bob Dabrieo Memorial Cribbage Tournament registration starts at this time at the Urbandale Senior Recreation Center. The Lions Bingo Tent also opens at this time. School of Rock performs at 1:30 pm followed by the Urbandale Community Band at 5:00 pm at the Lions Park Gazebo. The celebration concludes at 10:00 pm with a fireworks display at the west side of Walker Johnston Park.

Extra disability parking will be available during July 2-4 at the Urbandale Senior Recreation Center.

The annual community event is organized by a group of volunteers and is primarily self funded with help from local business sponsors and fundraising. Please find more information at our website, https://urbandale4thofjuly.org/. If you are interested in an onsite interview, please contact Sean Dengler at 319-231-2301 or sean.h.dengler@gmail.com.