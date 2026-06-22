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Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Receives Marketing Award at American Public Gardens Association’s 2026 Annual Conference

The Association’s annual awards spotlight professionals and programs shaping the future of public gardens.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden launched their Find Your True Nature campaign to tell the story of a garden that is a true, year-round destination and not just a dome. Their use of every channel available (video, print, digital, social, signage, newsletters, a custom magazine and PR) to reach segmented audiences in personal ways allowed them to encourage every visitor to define “true nature” for themselves and reinforce inclusion.

“Receiving the Dorothy E. Hansell Marketing Award from the American Public Gardens Association is an incredible honor and a reflection of the creativity, dedication and vision of our team,” Kim Perez, President and CEO of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, said. “Find Your True

Nature is more than a marketing campaign, it is an invitation for people to see themselves in the Garden and discover the many ways plants, nature and community can enrich their lives. This recognition affirms our belief that public gardens are places of belonging, inspiration and connection, and we’re proud that this campaign helped more people experience the Botanical Garden as a year-round destination where everyone can find their true nature.”

The Find Your True Nature campaign results were measurable and historic, driving the highest visitor numbers in the Garden’s history, with nearly 43,000 attendees across 10 signature events.

The Marketing Award is a tribute to Dorothy E. Hansell, former editor of the New York Botanical Garden’s Garden Journal, the newsletter and bulletin of the Holly Society of America, the American Bonsai Society Journal, and the APGA Bulletin. In her honor, this award recognizes outstanding marketing and communications campaigns and/or publications that advance a public garden’s mission.

The Association recognizes the individuals and organizations whose work is shaping the future of public horticulture through its Annual Awards program. Any APGA member is eligible for nomination, and recipients are selected by a volunteer Awards Committee of public garden professionals from across the field.

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating the most influential and innovative professionals and organizations in our industry, and I’m so proud of all of this year’s winners,” Michelle Provaznik, CEO of American Public Gardens Association said. “As garden professionals, we understand that public gardens are indispensable and inclusive places for all people to connect to plants and the natural world, but we want people to have that experience themselves. Marketing that allows audiences to see themselves in the garden and then prompts them to walk through the gates is one of the best examples of powerful storytelling in the field.”

The awards ceremony is part of the annual conference that brings together nearly 1,000 public garden professionals from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for five days of education, networking, and collaboration.

The full list of 2026 APGA Annual Award winners are below:

Honorary Life Member Award:

Christopher Dunn,

Elizabeth Newman Wilds, Executive Director

Emeritus, Cornell Botanic Gardens

Awards of Merit:

Kara Newport, President & CEO Filoli Jennifer Ceska Conservation Coordinator State Botanical Garden of Georgia

Professional Citation Award:

Christy Rollinson

Senior Scientist, Forest Ecology

Morton Arboretum

Dorothy E. Hansell Marketing Award:

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Find Your True Nature Campaign

Program Excellence Award:

New York Botanical Garden

Branch Out Program

Garden Excellence Award:

Colorado Springs Utilities

Operational Sustainability Award:

Queens Botanical Garden