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Des Moines Arts Festival® Announces 2026 Interrobang Film Festival Lineup

36 films from around the world, Iowa-made stories, filmmaker conversations, and over 18 hours of free screening

(Des Moines, IA) – The Des Moines Arts Festival® has released the film line-up for the annual Interrobang Film Festival. This year’s Festival will showcase 36 independent films representing nine countries, offering audiences more than 18 hours of compelling storytelling and creative perspectives. All screenings will take place in the air-conditioned comfort of the Central Library (1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines), during the Des Moines Arts Festival, June 26 – 28. Hours vary by day.

Screenings will include features, shorts, documentaries, music videos, animation, and student films. Beyond the films, guests can engage directly with filmmakers through talkbacks and special panel discussions, including the Iowa Filmmaker’s Panel hosted by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and DMACC Studio 5 Conversations. The complete Interrobang Film Festival schedule is available at desmoinesartsfestival.org/film.

Among the selections are seven films with Iowa connections:

‘Kamal’s’ | Directed by: Nich L. Perez

Sunday, June 28 at 1:50 p.m.

This feature-length documentary shares the story of a Muslim chef and his Catholic wife who live in rural Iowa and fuse their cultures in the kitchen and beyond. Their dishes blend Middle Eastern tradition with Midwestern bounty, but their greatest recipe is for belonging, as they build a community where everyone has a seat at the table.

Midnight Metro: A Fashion Story | Directed by: Madeline Carlton

Sunday, June 28 at 11:15 a.m.

Midnight Metro: A Fashion Story is a documentary that goes behind the scenes of the tenth annual fashion show at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, spotlighting the passion, pressure, and purpose that drive the students and faculty of the DMACC Fashion Institute. From the first sketch to the final runway walk, it captures what’s possible when artistry meets opportunity.

Opera Houses of Iowa | Directed by: Eddie Arruza

Friday, June 26 at 5:05 p.m.

Between the mid-1800s and the early 1900’s, an estimated 1500 opera houses were built in Iowa. The buildings often had multiple uses with spaces for stores, a community gathering area, and auditoriums where a wide range of entertainment could take place. Now, only about 300 of these buildings remain. A few have been restored; meanwhile, a handful of others are waiting, most likely in vain, for a renaissance of their own.

The Journeying | Directed by: Josh Dragge and Chris Ward

Friday, June 26 at 12:20 p.m.

A Colorado father and four friends embark on a multi-day journey on stand-up paddleboards to his childhood home in Iowa. Along the way, they confront the humor, hardship, and uncertainty of middle age.

The Oldest | Directed by: Cathlin McCullough

Friday, June 26 at 2:40 p.m.

The Oldest is the coming-of-age story of 12-year-old Kate, who longs to escape her lonely reality as the oldest of 5 under the shadow of her father’s addiction. Set in late 1980’s rural Iowa. The Oldest focuses on the inner life of a girl forced to grow up too fast, longing to escape her stressful home life and be a kid.

Track Guy Movie | Directed by: Andrew Snyder

Sunday, June 28 at 3:20 p.m.

For over 30 years, Mike Jay’s voice has echoed through track and field stadiums across Iowa and the United States, from the Iowa High School State Meet to the Drake Relays and beyond. But his impact goes far beyond the mic. This documentary follows the high school track season through Mike’s eyes and witnesses the profound influence he and the Track Guy Foundation had on generations of athletes.

Urban Mining | Directed by: Eric Smidt

Saturday, June 27 at 4 p.m.

Urban Mining is a documentary highlighting how Central Iowa innovation is tackling a global challenge by transforming discarded electronics into a domestic source of rare earth elements. The film highlights efforts to strengthen America’s supply chain for strategically important technologies, energy systems, and national defense.

Select promotional materials are available at desmoinesartsfestival.org/media or by request.