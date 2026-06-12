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JOIN LIFESERVE AND LIFE 107.1 FOR SAVING LIVES AND APPLE PIES

JOHNSTON, IOWA (June 12, 2026) – What’s more American than saving lives and apple pies? That’s the theme of a special blood drive hosted by LifeServe Blood Center and Life 107.1 on July 3, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines.

As you gear up for your Independence Day festivities, take a moment to perform a truly patriotic act: donating blood. The need for blood often ticks up during the summer months as hospitals see an increase in trauma incidents. But unfortunately, blood donations tend to drop during the summer months due to busy schedules and vacations. This trend, on top of a drop in spring donations with LifeServe, has caused an urgent need for volunteer donors in our community.

Each blood donation has the ability to save up to three local lives, and all blood donated with LifeServe stays local, so you know you’re helping your friends, family, and neighbors.

All donors will receive a $3 voucher for a sweet treat from The Bake Shoppe as well as LifeServe’s exclusive patriotic trucker hat! As an added bonus, we’ll select a dozen lucky donors to win an apple or French silk pie to take to their Fourth of July celebrations! Pie winners will be drawn ahead of the drive, so make sure to schedule your appointment before July 2 to be eligible to win.

Kick off your holiday weekend by making a lifesaving donation and earning yourself some patriotic swag and pie! Spots are limited so make your donation appointment now at lifeserve.info/pies.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to more than 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member, or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.