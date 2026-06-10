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DART to Launch All New Bus Routes on June 14

All local DART bus routes are free to ride from June 14-30

WHAT: DART will begin running all new bus routes starting Sunday. The new bus network will have 11 routes with these features:

• Four corridors will have 15-minute bus service, and most routes will run every half hour all day and all week along the busiest streets.

• Buses will run more often on weekends, especially on Sundays.

• Faster trips for many riders due to spacing bus stops every 3-4 blocks and timing transfers at DART Central Station.

Anyone can ride local bus routes for free from June 14-30. Riders will still pay a fare for DART Paratransit and On Demand because those services are not changing. New DART On Demand zones will launch in late September.

Riders can plan trips ahead of time using route schedules and the Trip Planner tool at the redesigned rideDART.com website. Print schedules are available at DART Central Station. Staff will be stationed at DART Central Station, Walmart in Windsor Heights and Park Fair Mall throughout the week to support riders.

WHEN: DART will begin running the new bus routes on Sunday, June 14. Media is welcome

to participate in these opportunities on Monday, June 15:

• Interview with DART CEO Erin Hockman at DART Central Station between 9:30-11 a.m.

• Rider appreciation event from 8 a.m.-noon at DART Central Station.

• Ride along with a DART staff member on Route 3/3L to Windsor Heights Walmart on Monday afternoon or Tuesday (schedule in advance)

Contact Sarah Welch at 515-805-6866 or Brandon Wolf at 515-805-5112 to confirm a time or to set up another opportunity throughout the week.

WHY: DART provides about 12,000 trips on a typical weekday and is often riders’ only option to travel. Approximately 60% of riders use DART to get to work. These rides are essential to the region’s economy – staffing hospitals, schools, stores, and other businesses residents depend on and enjoy.

The new network was shaped by input from elected leaders, riders and residents as part of Reimagine DART. Throughout 2025, more than 2,300 survey responses informed what to prioritize. Most survey respondents were frequent riders.

The changes to the bus network mean: The average Greater Des Moines resident will be able to reach 3,700 more jobs within 45 minutes on weekdays using public transit, a 15% increase. They will be able to reach 13,200 more jobs on Sundays, an 89% increase. About 22,000 more residents will have access to public transit.