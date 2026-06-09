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THE METRO’S ULTIMATE WORLD CUP HQ: BIG GROVE DES MOINES ANNOUNCES BLOCK PARTY FOR USA VS. PARAGUAY

DES MOINES, IA – Big Grove Brewery in Des Moines is shutting down the street and turning up the sound for the biggest soccer event of the year. On Friday, June 12, Big Grove Des Moines (555 17th Street) will transform into the metro’s premier World Cup watch party headquarters as the United States takes on Paraguay.

Doors open early at 6:00 PM, giving fans plenty of time to claim their spots before the 8:00 PM kickoff. To accommodate the massive crowd expected to cheer on the Red, White, and Blue, Big Grove is throwing a full-scale outdoor block party featuring a giant outdoor LED screen.

“We are literally shutting down the street outside the brewery to build the ultimate home base for soccer fans in Des Moines,” said Shauna McKnight from the Big Grove team. “Whether you want to be right in the middle of the chanting crowd under the massive outdoor screen or watching in our indoor fan zone, Big Grove is the only place in the metro that matches the true energy of the World Cup.”

What Makes Big Grove the Best Seat in the Metro:

The Big Screen Experience: A massive outdoor LED screen and full street closure mean a festival-style block party atmosphere.

Fan First Experience: Big Grove has partnered with the American Outlaws, Des Moines chapter, to be an official watch party location for die-hard fans. Additionally Big Grove has a long standing partnership with the Des Moines Menace, who will have fans and followers in attendance as well as an inflatable goal setup for play.

Early Bird Perks: The first 50 guests through the doors will receive a Free US Soccer Scarf to wave during the match.

Outdoor Bars & Grills: A mobile beer bar will be stationed right in the street alongside a fired-up patio grill, ensuring quick service and classic game-day eats.

Late-Night Kitchen: No need to worry about the clock. Big Grove’s main kitchen will stay open and rolling until the final whistle blows.

Exclusive Giveaways & Tastings: Enjoy complimentary samples from Templeton Distillery and score exclusive Casamigos Neon Giveaways throughout the night to pair with family-friendly giveaways like glow sticks, and US flag temporary tattoos for all ages.

Indoor & Outdoor Zones: Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the street party, but those looking to beat the heat can head inside to a dedicated, air-conditioned private event room for the game.

Event Details At-A-Glance:

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: Doors at 6:00 PM | Kickoff at 8:00 PM (Event runs 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Location: Big Grove Brewery & Taproom, 555 17th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Admission: All ages welcome. Free parking is available on-site.

Fans can secure their free tickets and RSVP via the official Eventbrite Listing. Come hungry, come thirsty, wear red, white, and blue, and get ready to get loud.