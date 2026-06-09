Iowa Wolves Announce Six Initial Theme Nights for 2026–27 10th Anniversary Season

Just Released

The remainder of the Iowa Wolves 2026-27 game dates and schedule details will be announced at a later date.

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced an initial set of six home game theme nights for the 2026–27 season. For the first time, the team is unveiling theme nights alongside game dates, providing an early look at experiences that will define the season.

The 2026–27 season marks the Iowa Wolves’ 10th anniversary, with a continued focus on delivering fan-first experiences and community-driven programming. Each theme night pairs Wolves basketball with a distinct experience, creating meaningful opportunities for fans and groups to connect around shared interests. These six dates represent an initial group of high-impact theme nights, giving fans, schools, and partners the opportunity to plan ahead for some of the season’s most anticipated experiences.

“As we enter our 10th anniversary season, we’re intentional about how we build experiences that bring our community together. Releasing these select theme nights and game dates early reflects a more thoughtful, fan-first approach—giving fans, schools, and partners the opportunity to plan ahead for the moments that matter most. It’s an exciting step as we continue to shape the next era of Iowa Wolves basketball,” says Drew Van Meeteren, President of Basketball Operations for the Iowa Wolves.

These initial theme night dates include:

Girls Got Game | November 21, 2026

Girls Got Game celebrates the power and influence of women across the community. Rooted in girls sports, the night also highlights local women-owned businesses and creates space for connection and visibility.

Hoops + Hobbies | January 2, 2027

Hoops + Hobbies brings together basketball and the passions fans love off the court, from collectibles and memorabilia to hobby and fan communities, creating a culture-driven experience centered on fandom and nostalgia.

Move with the Pack | January 17, 2027

Move with the Pack is our wellness night, focused on health and active living, connecting fans with fitness, nutrition, and local wellness resources through an interactive and engaging game day experience.

Basketball for All | January 23, 2027

Back by popular demand, Basketball for All is dedicated to creating an inclusive and accessible game day experience for fans of all abilities, ensuring every fan can participate and feel welcome.

State Fair Day | February 6, 2027

Our annual State Fair Day brings the spirit and tradition of the Iowa State Fair into the arena, celebrating one of Iowa’s most iconic events with interactive, family-friendly experiences.

Best Field Trip Ever, Presented by MidAmerican Energy | February 9, 2027

Best Field Trip Ever, also known as Education Day, transforms a daytime Wolves game into an interactive field trip experience, blending live sports with curriculum-aligned learning for students and educators.