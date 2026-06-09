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Iowa Demon Hawks Bring Home $2 Million from TST -The Soccer Tournament

Two Championship Teams Deliver Historic Victory for Iowa Soccer

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Demon Hawks organization returned from The Soccer Tournament (TST) with more than national recognition—they returned with $2 million in championship prize money after winning two out of three divisions at one of the most competitive soccer events in the United States.

The Iowa Demon Hawks Women captured the Women’s Championship and its $1 million winner-take-all prize, while Perluche Hawks, a partnership with Perluche Caligari of the Kings League professional soccer leagues, claimed the Mixed Division Championship and an additional $1 million prize.

In total, nearly 30 players connected to the Iowa Demon Hawks organization traveled to Cary, NC, to compete in TST, a nationally televised 7v7 tournament that attracts professional players, former international stars and elite clubs from around the world.

“This is bigger than soccer,” said Darwin Salas, owner of the Iowa Demon Hawks. “This is proof that world-class talent can be developed right here in Iowa. We took Iowa players, Iowa coaches and Iowa families to one of the biggest stages in the sport and came home with two championships and $2 million that will be reinvested back into our community.”

For Salas, the victories represent more than championships. They create opportunities. The $2 million earned through TST will be reinvested into the Iowa soccer community through youth scholarships, facility improvements and expanded player development opportunities designed to help the next generation of athletes reach higher levels of competition.

“This tournament showed what Iowa soccer is capable of,” Salas said. “We didn’t just bring teams to compete. We brought Iowa talent to a national stage and proved they belong there. Now we have an opportunity to take these winnings and create even more opportunities for young players across our state.”

The Iowa Demon Hawks have rapidly emerged as one of the Midwest’s premier soccer organizations for men’s and women’s teams while creating pathways for players from youth soccer.

What happened in North Carolina was more than a tournament victory. It was a statement about the growth of soccer in Iowa. Thirty Iowa Demon Hawks players traveled to TST. Together, they helped bring home $2 million in prize money and demonstrated that Iowa-developed talent can compete with—and defeat—the best teams in the country.