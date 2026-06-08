Keep Iowa Beautiful Unveils New Brand to Better Reflect Its Impact Across Iowa Communities

Just Released

(June 8, 2026) – Keep Iowa Beautiful (KIB), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through beautification and volunteer engagement, has officially launched a refreshed brand identity designed to better reflect its mission, impact, and growing network of programs across Iowa.

The updated brand brings together Keep Iowa Beautiful and its key programs under one cohesive visual system, highlighting the organization’s role as a leader in community pride, beautification, and grassroots revitalization.

“For years, our programs have been doing incredible work across the state, but our brand didn’t always tell that full story,” said Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “This refresh helps us clearly communicate who we are, what we do, and the impact we’re making in communities every day.”

Keep Iowa Beautiful empowers Iowans to create vibrant communities and build hometown pride through volunteer-driven enhancement programs.

The new brand emphasizes that mission by visually connecting KIB’s core programs, including:

* Hometown Pride – supporting community leadership and long-term revitalization

* Paint Iowa Beautiful – enhancing public spaces across the state

* Pick-Up Iowa – engaging volunteers in statewide cleanup efforts

Previously, these programs operated with limited visual connection. The refreshed brand unifies them while still allowing each to maintain its unique identity, making it easier for communities, partners, and funders to understand the full scope of KIB’s work.

This effort directly supports KIB’s strategic priority to increase visibility and strengthen brand identity statewide, ensuring that communities and partners can more easily recognize and engage with its work.

“This isn’t just a new look. It’s a clearer story about who Keep Iowa Beautiful is and what we do,” said Liesl Seabert, Board Chair. “We’re building a brand that reflects the pride Iowans have in their communities and the momentum happening across the state.”

The brand rollout will take place throughout 2026, with updates to digital platforms, marketing materials, and program communications phased in over time.

Keep Iowa Beautiful invites communities, partners, and volunteers to explore the new brand and continue joining in the mission to strengthen Iowa communities.