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Summer nutrition programs offer free healthy meals to Iowa children and teens

More than 530 meal sites across Iowa are serving students healthy meals and snacks this summer

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education today announced more than 530 sites across Iowa are serving free, nutritious meals and snacks to children through the Seamless Summer Option and Summer Food Service Program, known together as SUN Meals.

These federally funded programs, which first began as a pilot program in 1968, are open to all children ages 18 and under in a variety of convenient locations across the state, including schools, churches, community centers, parks, libraries and camps. Meal sites offer either on-site dining or to-go meals and snacks. To-go meals are limited to rural locations only.

Families can find their local summer meal site through the following options:

Phone:

2-1-1

1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479), English

1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273), Spanish

Text:

Text “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744

Online:

The Department administers the summer nutrition programs to maintain children’s access to healthy meals during out-of-school months. The programs work as companion services to the SUN Bucks program, managed by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The SUN Bucks program, also referred to as Summer EBT, provides $120 in grocery benefits per eligible child over the summer months. Eligible children can receive both SUN Bucks and SUN Meals or SUN Meals To-Go.

“For nearly 60 years, Iowa has provided access to nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months for kids in need,” said Kala Shipley, chief of the Department’s Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services. “Children and teens who rely on school meals during the school year will continue to have access to meals, snacks and other partner resources this summer, ensuring they are nourished, supported and poised for success.”

Additional information for the Summer Food Service Program and Summer Seamless Option are found on the Department’s website. More information on the SUN Bucks program can be found on the Iowa Health and Human Services website.