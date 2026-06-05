Just Released

Meals from the Heartland Invites Community to Tee Off Against Hunger at 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Meals from the Heartland will host its 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 18, at Beaver Creek Golf Club, bringing together community members, businesses, and supporters for a day of golf with a purpose.

The annual event raises funds to support Meals from the Heartland’s mission of empowering people to save starving children. Proceeds help provide nutritious meals for children and families experiencing food insecurity both here in Iowa and around the world.

Event Details

📍 Beaver Creek Golf Club

🕘 Registration Begins: 9:00 AM

⛳ Shotgun Start: 10:00 AM

🥪 Lunch Provided by Chick-fil-A

🍽️ Appetizers & Awards to Follow

Registration

• $150 Individual Golfer

• $600 Foursome

Since 2008, Meals from the Heartland has empowered volunteers to package more than 270 million meals to our neighbors in need. In 2025 alone, MFTH distributed more than 21 million meals across Iowa, the United States, and internationally.

Community members interested in participating or learning more about the tournament can visit Meals from the Heartland’s website.