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Fong’s Pizza Announces USA World Cup Watch Parties

Family-Friendly Outdoor Celebration Coming to the East Village of Des Moines

June 4, 2026 (Des Moines, IA) – Soccer fans in Des Moines can enjoy a new home for the biggest matches of the summer as Fong’s Patio, in partnership with Coca-Cola Atlantic Bottling Company, transforms its patio and parking lot into the ultimate USA World Cup watch party destination.

On June 12 and June 19, Fong’s will host outdoor viewing parties featuring giant 20-foot screens, expanded seating, specialty drinks, interactive games, and a high-energy atmosphere designed to bring fans together for the world’s biggest sporting event. With support from Coca-Cola Atlantic Bottling Company, the experience will extend beyond a traditional watch party into a large-scale, community-focused fan event.

Fans can enjoy specialty cocktails inspired by the tournament, including the Dragon Cup featuring Buchanan’s 12-Year Whisky, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, and grenadine, along with goal celebrations after every USA score and ice-cold Coca-Cola served throughout the event.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere that feels bigger than just watching a game at the bar,” said Jeff Bruning, co-owner of Fong’s Pizza. “Our goal is to bring people together on Fong’s new lawn and patio to create an energetic World Cup atmosphere that’s exciting, welcoming, and fun for the entire family—and Coca-Cola has been an incredible partner in helping us bring that vision to life.”

In addition to the outdoor viewing experience, guests can participate in Soccer Bingo throughout each match for chances to win prizes and keep the energy going from kickoff to the final whistle.

Fong’s Pizza is proud to partner with Coca Cola Atlantic Bottling Company, Musco LED Videoboard Systems, Michelob Ultra, Don Julio, Buchanans Whisky, Casamigos, Menace Soccer, Des Moines Soccer Club, Grand View Soccer, Drake Soccer, and Bike Iowa. Fong’s has long supported the local soccer community through partnerships with Menace Soccer Club, Grand View Soccer, Des Moines Soccer Club, and the Roosevelt Soccer program.

During the month of June, Fong’s will also bring back its fan-favorite Big Delicious Pizza, returning for a limited time from the original Fong’s location. The Big Delicious sauce is a blend of creamy tomato sauce with a little kick. The pizza is then topped with pepperoni, sweet honey sausage, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, Grande Mozzarella Cheese, cup and char pepperoni, ricotta cheese, and a swirl of pepperoni oil!

For updates and event details, follow Fong’s Pizza on social media.

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