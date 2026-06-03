Just Released

Steve Belay Named Executive Director of Iowa Center for Children’s Justice

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 2, 2026) — The Iowa Center for Children’s Justice has named Steve Belay as its new Executive Director, effective February 5, 2026.

Belay brings more than 30 years of experience in family law to the role, with a career focused on ensuring children and families are heard and supported in complex legal matters.

Before joining the organization, Belay practiced law in Decorah, Iowa, where he handled a broad range of family law cases, including custody, adoption, termination of parental rights, and surrogacy. He also served as an assistant county attorney, working on juvenile court matters such as child welfare and delinquency cases.

Belay has been a trained mediator for more than a decade and is a frequent speaker on family law topics. His leadership experience includes service with the Iowa State Bar Association, the Iowa Supreme Court Children’s Justice Initiative, and the Family Law Reform Task Force.

“At a time when families are navigating more complexity and conflict, Steve brings steady leadership and deep experience that will strengthen our mission,” said Tara Hofbauer, current board president of the Iowa Center for Children’s Justice. “He understands how to center the needs of children while helping families move toward healthier, more sustainable outcomes.”

At the Iowa Center for Children’s Justice, Belay will lead efforts to expand access to child-focused legal services beyond Polk and Dallas counties and strengthen the organization’s impact. His work centers on ensuring children have a meaningful voice in custody disputes and helping families reach better outcomes.

The Iowa Center for Children’s Justice is a nonprofit organization that provides legal representation and support for children involved in divorce and custody disputes. Its work is grounded in a child-focused approach that prioritizes each child’s needs while promoting solutions that support the entire family.

Through legal services, education, and advocacy, the organization helps children navigate family transitions and supports long-term well-being for both children and parents.

For more information, visit:

https://iowachildrensjustice.org/