Grimes Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership Transition

GRIMES, IA — The Grimes Area Chamber of Commerce announced a transition in executive leadership. Jennifer Chittenden, IOM, assumed the role of President of the organization on May 11, 2026.

2026 Board Chair Chris Watkins of Raccoon Valley Bank shared, “We are exceptionally pleased to have Jennifer join the team and lead the Grimes Area Chamber of Commerce. Her leadership and experience will position the organization well during this exciting and vibrant time in our community.”

Chittenden succeeds Brian Buethe, who is departing the organization after nearly two decades of service. Buethe led the chamber and a number of economic development initiatives and will remain with the Chamber through mid-June in an advisory capacity to assist with the leadership transition.

Chittenden has been a resident of Grimes for more than two decades, where she and her husband have raised their family. Prior to accepting this role, she gained valuable professional experience with Simpson College, P.E.O. International, and most notably as Executive Director of the Des Moines Downtown Chamber of Commerce. During her tenure there, the organization was recognized as the 2018 Small Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

Founded in 1995, the Grimes Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization focused on supporting the retention and expansion of the Grimes business community, while sponsoring activities and initiatives that benefit both its members and residents. The organization currently represents more than 300 members and continues to grow alongside the community it serves.