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KCCI Earns Three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa May 29, 2026 – KCCI, Iowa’s News Leader, has earned three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2026, picking up honors for Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage and Excellence in Writing. KCCI’s Overall Excellence honor recognized the station’s coverage of the Des Moines Public Schools superintendent case, its extensive coverage of the dignified transfer of two Iowa National Guard soldiers, and its in- depth reporting from the Iowa Statehouse, including protests and the marathon overnight vote to end the session.

“Our teams were first on major breaking news and severe winter weather, and our investigative reporting examined Iowa’s cancer crisis — including concerns tied to water quality and radon,” said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather. “We are proud of what we accomplished and will continue our commitment to Iowans.”

KCCI’s coverage of the arrest of DMPS Superintendent Ian Roberts earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the Breaking News

Coverage category. “Our team was the first on scene, reporting up-to- the-minute details,” said KCCI News Director Natalie Cabieses. “Over the first 24 hours, we led coverage with live cut-ins and verified updates on-air and online, demonstrating why KCCI remains Iowa’s News Leader.”

KCCI Reporter Eric Hanson’s ‘Do You Want to Get Married Today?’ – a moving story which resonated with viewers — earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the Excellence in Writing category. “It moved people to find a spark of joy, even on life’s toughest days,” said Cabieses.

Readers can view the winning KCCI submissions here; Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage and Excellence In Writing.

Each Regional Edward R. Murrow Award entry is now submitted for National consideration.