Iowa Juneteenth Celebrations begin next month

Just Released
Iowa Juneteenth Celebrations begin next month5/29/2026
Show up in style with official Iowa Juneteenth apparel available through RAYGUN. Grab your shirt before the events so you can represent the culture, the community, and the celebration at Neighbors Day. Click HERE to order.
- Friday June 7: Embrace The Race 5K will be held at Raccoon River Park Trail, 2500 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines with activities beginning at 12:30pm. Enjoy an afternoon full of fitness and health. Sign up for the run and get active.
- Monday, June 15: Iowa Juneteenth Soiree will be held at Palms Restaurant, 1905 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines from 5pm – 7pm. A special catered meal provided by Palms will be provided. Enjoy an evening of community and culture as we prepare for a week of celebration. Limited seating available.
- Thursday, June 18: Iowa Juneteenth Jubilee will be held at the State Historical Building, 600 E Locust Street, Des Moines starting at 5pm. Join us for an evening to honor our high school essay award winners, community leader recognition, and an open forum discussion. Food catered by Mama Africa Catering, AJ’s Catering, Barrata’s Restaurant, Ruby B’s Kitchen, and Chellie’s Sugar Shack. Limited seating available.
- Friday, June 19: JUNETEENTH DAY!!! Iowa Juneteenth Golf Outing will be held at Top Golf Des Moines, 7680 Coachlight Drive, West Des Moines from 9am – 12pm. Bring the team or come as an individual to enjoy a game of Black Party. Hit anywhere on the green to score points and the highest earner wins. Prizes provided to the top leaders of the game. We are offering (2) sessions. Light refreshments provided. Limited seating available.
- Saturday, June 20: Neighbor’s Day Celebration will be held at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Avenue, Des Moines from 12pm – 6pm. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!! The entire family and friends for a day of live music, great food, small business shopping, health connections, and community resources. We will provide a children play area full of fun activities. This is FREE to the everyone!!