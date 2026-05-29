Just Released

Ballet Des Moines visits five cities during the statewide BDM Summer Tour

Ballet Des Moines invites media and communities across the state to experience the wonder and joy of the arts in five cities this summer. Now in its fifth year, this year’s Summer Tour includes live music at every tour stop presented by tour collaborator Brucemore, with stops planned in Omaha, North Liberty, Waterloo, Des Moines, and Cedar Rapids.

In addition to local arts and civic organizations at each tour location, audiences can partake in a community dance class, and enjoy excerpts from Ballet Des Moines’ 25/26 season including Cinderella alongside exciting contemporary works. This free, family-friendly event is made possible with support from Bank of America, Sammons Financial Group, and Nancy Shafer.

Access past tour imagery on Google Drive here.

TOUR DETAILS

Location: Omaha, NE

When: Thursday, June 4, 5-8pm

Where: Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, 1001 Douglas St, Omaha, NE 68102

Details: American Midwest Ballet joins Ballet Des Moines for a free open-air ballet performance in downtown Omaha at the Performance Pavilion at Gene Leahy Mall. In addition to live music by Jessica Errett, AMB will perform scenes from its spring production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and lead an all-ages ballet class onstage taught by AMB artists. Arts activities and displays by community partners include the Omaha Symphony, Omaha Performing Arts, Omaha Children’s Museum, and PACE.

Location contact: Maddy Kohler, (402) 639-2709, mkolar@omahameca.com

Location: North Liberty, IA

When: Saturday, June 6, 5-7:45pm

Where: Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Centennial Park, 1565 St Andrews Dr, North Liberty, IA 52317

Details: With local support from Corda Credit Union, community partners include Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature, Big Picture Gallery & Studio, the Champagne Academy of Irish Dance, and Artisan Insight Studios.

Location contact: Jillian Miller, (847) 703-0253, jlmiller@northlibertyiowa.org

Location: Waterloo, IA

When: Wednesday, June 10, 5-8p

Where: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St, Waterloo, IA 50701

Details: An annual stop on the BDM Summer Tour since 2022, BDM welcomes local organizations including Cedar Valley Pridefest, Waterloo Public Library, Gallaher Bluedorn, Waterloo Community School District among others to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and Expo Plaza.

Location contact: Joanna Waggoner-Norquest, (319) 291-4490 ext. 3419, joanna.waggoner-norquest@waterloo-ia.org

Location: Des Moines, IA

When: Thursday, June 11, 5-9pm

Where: Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines, IA 50321

Details: In addition to free seating at Water Works Park, guests at the Des Moines tour stop have the option of a paid, add-on experience during the performance, including VIP seating, a sparkling wine flight, picnic dinner, and post-performance reception with the dancers of Ballet Des Moines. Limited tickets remain at www.balletdesmoines.org/desmoines.

Location contact: Jami Milne, (515) 321-7054, jami@balletdesmoines.org

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

When: Sunday, June 13, 5-7:45pm

Where: Brucemore, 2160 Linden Dr SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Details: The BDM Summer Tour will hold its final performance on an outdoor stage at Brucemore, home to tour collaborators Brucemore’s Artisan Studio Performance. A third-year stop on the BDM Summer Tour, audience members can participate in free activities prior to the performance and enjoy food and drink from several local food truck experiences.

Location contact: Jennifer Beall, (319) 362-7375, jbeall@brucemore.org