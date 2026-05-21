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MercyOne announces new president and CEO

LIVONIA, MI; May 20, 2026 – After a nationwide search, Robert Baxter, FACHE, has been named the new president and CEO of MercyOne beginning on Monday, June 22. Bob will succeed Michael Taylor, who has served in an interim capacity since the beginning of January.

Bob brings more than 30 years of health care experience, most recently serving as president of the Toledo market for Bon Secours Mercy Health, the largest health care system in Ohio. There, he created strategies to improve trauma performance, increase retention and recruitment, regionalize and negotiate new joint ventures while leading Mercy Health to a CMS Five-Star rating. In joining MercyOne, Bob returns to the state where he earned his MBA and MA in Hospital and Health Administration at the University of Iowa.

In his new position, Bob will be responsible for setting strategic direction, advancing the Mission and ensuring operational excellence across all MercyOne. The organization employs more than 20,000 colleagues and is comprised of more than 230 clinics, medical centers, hospitals and care locations throughout the state of Iowa and beyond.

“Bob brings the right combination of leadership and operational expertise, which will allow us to build on the progress already underway while driving toward our goals for growth and long-term sustainability in our MercyOne communities,” said Rob Casalou, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Trinity Health.

Interim President and CEO Michael Taylor will remain at MercyOne through July 1 to ensure a smooth transition.