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Special Olympic Iowa to Hold Summer Games, Their Biggest Celebration of the Year, May 21 Through 23

The Summer Games are open to the public and admission is free.

AMES, IOWA – Beginning Thursday, nearly 2,500 Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners will converge at Iowa State University for the annual Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games, May 21 through 23.

The Summer Games is Special Olympics Iowa’s biggest competition and celebration of the year. On top of the nearly 2,500 athletes and Unified partners competing, there are expected to be over 2,000 volunteers, staff, and coaches present. Five different sports, including bocce, cycling, soccer, track and field, and tennis, will see competition during this three-day event.

The Summer Games will kick off on the morning of Thursday, May 21, with the Torch Run Final Leg, which sees law enforcement officers relay the Flame of Hope 38 miles from downtown Des Moines to the Summer Games Opening Ceremonies in Ames.

The Final Leg begins in Des Moines with a short Opening Ceremony featuring remarks from the Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Special Olympics Iowa Vice President of Development Stuart Steffy. Following remarks, the torch will be lit with the Flame of Hope, and handed from a Special Olympics Iowa athlete to local law enforcement officers, and the run will depart for Ames.

Upon arriving in Ames, the Flame of Hope is passed back to a Special Olympics Iowa athlete who, during the Summer Games Opening Ceremony, lights the Olympic flame marking the beginning of the Summer Games.

The highly anticipated Opening Ceremonies will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening in Hilton Coliseum. The Opening Ceremonies will begin with a Parade of Champions and end with the lighting of the Olympic flame marking the beginning of the 2026 Summer Games.

The cycling, team bocce, singles tennis, and soccer competitions begin on Thursday morning. Singles bocce, tennis doubles, and track and field will take place on Friday, May 22, with track and field competition continuing through Saturday, May 23.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Ames this week for our Summer Games,” said Special Olympics Iowa CEO John Kliegl. ” There is so much excitement and energy heading into this year’s games. Our athletes have been training so hard and the volunteers are jumping at the opportunity to get involved. With over 2,500 athletes competing, this will be our biggest year yet in terms of participation. We look forward to being in Ames at Iowa State University and to the unparalleled atmosphere they create for our athletes.”

Also featured at the games are an Olympic Festival, Healthy Athletes screenings, and the Little Feet Meet. The Olympic Festival, held on Friday, is an area for athletes to relax between competitions and interact with sponsors and partners through games and activities. Healthy Athletes screenings will provide athletes with an opportunity to be examined by healthcare professionals for eyesight, dental, hearing, overall health and fitness, and more. The Little Feet Meet, taking place on Thursday, is an inclusive opportunity for Young Athletes, ages 2 to 7, with and without intellectual disabilities to participate in track and field events at the Summer Games.

Event Details

What: Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games

When: Thursday, May 21 – Saturday, May 23

Where: Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

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