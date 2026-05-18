Just Released

Holmes Murphy Fuels Community Impact with $140,000+ in Support for 21 Nonprofits

A growing, employee-driven program brings targeted support to nonprofits across Holmes Murphy’s geographic footprint

May 12, 2026 – Waukee, IA — Holmes Murphy is excited to announce more than $140,000 in philanthropic contributions to 21 different non-profit organizations through the Holmes Murphy Foundation Community Footprints Program. This is more than a 10% increase over last year’s contributions. Since the Holmes Murphy Foundation established its Community Footprints Program in 2020, the company has made more than $800,000 in collective charitable contributions and more than 160 nonprofits have been impacted.

“Giving back in the places we live, work, and spend our time has been woven into Holmes Murphy from the very beginning,” said Tom Stewart, Holmes Murphy PLUS President and Foundation Co-Executive Leader. “Our founders, Max Holmes and Ray Murphy, set that standard, and as we mark our 94th year, I know they’d be proud to see it thriving today. They taught us that looking out for our neighbors is a responsibility we all share — and our people are honored to keep that tradition moving forward.”

The Holmes Murphy Foundation Community Footprints Program allows employees to select 501(c)(3) organizations in their specific geographical locations that align with the Holmes Murphy Foundation giving pillars of Safety, Health, and Wellbeing; Youth Opportunities; Arts & Culture; and its Uniquely United program.

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Bigfork:

Flathead Food Bank

Cedar Rapids:

Retrieving Freedom

Dallas:

Homeward Bound, Inc.

My Possibilities

WTF – Winning The Fight

The Trevor Project

Denver:

Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation

Des Moines:

Building BrAve Teams

Children Family Urban Movement (CFUM)

Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Grand Cayman:

Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

Kansas City:

Avenue of Life

Madison:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

Minneapolis:

Kids in Need Foundation

My Very Own Bed

Pinky Swear Foundation

Omaha:

Heartland Hope Mission

Peoria:

Elite Community Outreach

Salt Lake City:

Swing for Life

Scottsdale:

Desert Marigold School

Sioux Falls:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Last year, the Holmes Murphy Foundation worked to increase its impact and contributions. As a result, the company uplifted 473 nonprofits, and employees contributed more than 54,000 volunteer hours — a 125% increase in volunteerism. Holmes Murphy also contributed more than $1.79 million in Direct Giving funds and distributed $135,000 through the Holmes Murphy Foundation Community Footprints Program. The company also increased its Employee Match program by 25% whereby employees can annually double their contribution to a nonprofit of their choice up to $250.

“We have so much to celebrate in the way our employees show up for our communities,” said Susan Hatten, Holmes Murphy Chief Marketing Officer and Foundation Co-Executive Leader. “The dedication they bring — sharing their time, talents, and generosity to create real impact — is truly inspiring, and I’m deeply grateful to be part of a team that leads with heart.”