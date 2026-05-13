Just Released

ARL welcomes 40 Ridglan Farms beagles

Des Moines, IA (May 13) – On Monday, after spending their entire lives within the walls of a breeding facility to supply beagles for research, 40 beagles from Ridglan Farms arrived at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) to begin their next chapter.

The ARL traveled to Wisconsin to pick up the dogs after they were asked to be part of a national effort to rescue and find homes for 1,500 dogs from the Ridglan Farms facility.

All of the dogs will need neuter surgeries and other medical care to ensure they are healthy, and many will need significant emotional and behavioral support before they will be ready for adoption.

“For these dogs, everything is new,” said ARL CEO Tom Colvin. “We don’t know if they’ve ever touched grass, felt the sun, or walked on a leash. We’re excited to help them grow, find homes, and finally enjoy the comfort and love of a family.”

The dogs are the first animals to be housed in the ARL’s new Rescue Intake & Rehabilitation Center, a dedicated space where large intakes of animals can receive medical and behavioral care and start their healing journey. While the rescue center is still under construction, the kennel areas were recently finished, providing needed space for the influx of dogs.

Donations to support these dogs and the ARL’s rescue program can be made online ( https://ow.ly/3nTy50YYuKk ) or by mail/in-person (5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: Beagles).