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Urbandale Food Pantry Launches Collaborative Community Garden with Master Gardeners

New collaboration will grow fresh produce directly for pantry families

Urbandale Iowa – May 8, 2026 – The Urbandale Food Pantry will officially begin installation and planting of its new community garden on Friday, May 8 through a collaboration with local Master Gardeners to grow fresh produce directly for families accessing food support services.

During the event, volunteers and community partners will install raised garden beds, move and place more than 15 tons of soil, and plant the first crops for the growing season.

The project is the first collaborative community garden between Master Gardeners and a food pantry site in the area, creating a hands-on opportunity to connect food access, nutrition, education, and community engagement.

“In 2025 alone, local gardeners donated more than 16,000 pounds of homegrown produce to the pantry,” said Patty Sneddon-Kisting, CEO of the pantry. “This garden is another step toward increasing access to fresh food while also creating opportunities for community connection, learning, and dignity-centered food support.”

The garden project is being supported through partnerships with local volunteers, Master Gardeners, the City of Urbandale, and community businesses, including Anderson Properties and Iowa Outdoor Products, which is assisting with hauling and delivering soil for the site.

The community garden aligns with the pantry’s broader vision of creating a community hub focused on food access, wellness, and supportive partnerships for families across the metro.

Event Details

What: Community Garden Build & Planting Day

When: Friday, May 8 | 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Urbandale Food Pantry

7901 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale, IA

To learn more or get involved, visit www.urbandalefoodpantry.org.