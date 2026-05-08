Central Iowa Business Conference to Host Experts on AI, Business Succession

More Than 300 Business Professionals to Attend the Event

URBANDALE, Iowa, Feb. 12, 2026 — The Central Iowa Business Conference, the premier event for businesses across Iowa, will host three keynote speakers, including experts in Artificial Intelligence, Business Succession Planning, and Professional Civility at the Prairie Meadows Event Center on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The event is expected to host more than 300 business leaders from across the state, as well as offer cutting edge breakout sessions, which provides central Iowa’s best opportunity to network with other business professionals.

Keynote speakers include Richard Bryan, who brings expertise on Practical Tools for Growing Businesses, Alexandra Hudson, who is passionate about Civility & Civic Renewal, and Iowa’s own Brandon Carlson, who will address Operationalizing AI in the Workplace.

These three keynote speakers will highlight a full day of inspiration and education designed to take business to the next level.

Interview Opportunities

If you are interested in featuring the Central Iowa Business Conference as a news story, we would love to help provide you with business leaders to speak about the event.

Learn more and register for the conference at www.centraliowabusinessconference.com.