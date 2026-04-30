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Shop Small on Ingersoll During National Small Business Week, May 3-9

Retail businesses in The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand district are encouraging residents to shop local through a grassroots “Shop Small” campaign during National Small Business Week, May 3-9. Visitors can pick up free stickers at numerous locations and are encouraged to share their experience on social media, tagging @theavenuesdsm.

America’s 36 million small businesses are the backbone of the country’s economy. Neighborhood shops, restaurants, and service providers contribute to vibrant communities. The Avenues is home to new shops, like The Refill Market, a sustainable grocery, and fixtures like Tandem Brick Gallery, a premier custom framing and gift shop that’s operated under the same ownership for 49 years. View our list of businesses on The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand here.

Miniature art prints celebrating some icons of The Avenues will be for sale at Tandem Brick, via a Little Shrimp Vending Machine. Each print costs $1 in quarters. The shop will also offer perfectly sized frames for these pieces.