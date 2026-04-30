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MENACE, DMPS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026 SEASON

Des Moines Public Schools Night on May 30, Student-Athlete Recognition, and Free Youth Clinics Highlight Collaboration Presented by Bank of America

The Des Moines Menace and Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) today announced a new community partnership for the 2026 season, creating meaningful opportunities for students, families, and educators across the district.

With the Menace set to call Mediacom Stadium – the DMPS-owned stadium on the campus of Drake University – home this season, the partnership extends well beyond the field. Centered on access, recognition, and community engagement, the collaboration will feature a marquee Des Moines Public Schools Night, a season-long student-athlete recognition program, and a series of free youth soccer camps and skills clinics. All initiatives are presented by Bank of America.

Des Moines Public Schools Night Set for May 30

The partnership will take center stage on Saturday, May 30, when the Menace host Sunflower State FC at Mediacom Stadium for Des Moines Public Schools Night — a celebration of students, teachers, and staff across the district.

Through the support of Bank of America, every DMPS student and staff member may request up to two complimentary tickets to the match, offering an opportunity for the school community to come together and celebrate the end of the academic year.

Tickets are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with additional opportunities to attend games later in the season for those unable to secure May 30 tickets. Full ticketing details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Throughout the evening, DMPS students and staff will be recognized during on-field and in-game moments, including serving as honorary captain, delivering the game ball, performing the national anthem, and participating in other matchday experiences.

Recognizing Excellence All Season Long

In addition to the May 30 event, the Menace and DMPS will launch a season-long Student-Athlete of the Match program. One male and one female student-athlete will be recognized at each Menace home game for their achievements in athletics and academics.

Honorees will attend a Menace match as VIP guests and be recognized on the stadium video board.

Free Soccer Camps and Clinics for DMPS Students

Further extending the partnership into the community, the Menace will host a series of free soccer camps and skills clinics exclusively for DMPS students at Mediacom Stadium.

Led by Menace players and staff, the clinics are designed to provide accessible, hands-on opportunities for students to develop their skills and connect with the game. Scheduled camps include:

May 18 – Offensive Skills Camp

May 26 – Community Soccer Camp

June 9 – Goalkeeping Skills Camp

June 16 – Defensive Skills Camp

A Partnership Rooted in Community Impact

As the Menace take the field at Mediacom Stadium this season, the partnership with DMPS reflects a shared commitment to investing in the next generation.

“This partnership is incredibly meaningful for our organization,” said Kyle Davy, General Manager of the Des Moines Menace. “Playing our home matches at Mediacom Stadium gives us a unique opportunity to connect directly with Des Moines Public Schools, and we’re committed to making the most of that platform. From celebrating students and educators on May 30 to recognizing student-athletes all season long and creating access through free clinics, this is about using Menace soccer as a vehicle to give back in a real and lasting way.”

“Des Moines Public Schools is proud to partner with the Menace to create new opportunities for our students and families,” said Matt Smith, interim Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. “This collaboration opens the door for students to be recognized, to stay active, and to feel connected to their community. We’re grateful for partners who share our commitment to supporting students both in and out of the classroom.”

A representative from Bank of America also commented: “Bank of America is honored to serve as the presenting sponsor for this dynamic partnership between the Des Moines Menace and Des Moines Public Schools. Our commitment to strengthening communities and empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with the goals of this collaboration,” said Heidi Parkhurst, president, Bank of America Iowa. “We are excited to help create meaningful opportunities for students, families, and educators through initiatives like DMPS Night, student-athlete recognition, and free youth clinics, fostering both academic and athletic excellence in Des Moines.”

The Menace’s first match at Mediacom Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 – a preseason match against local club, Capital City Roots, which kicks off at 7pm. It’s also the club’s Latino Heritage Night. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a light-up LED rally towel. Single game tickets start at only $9 this season.