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Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life to feature xBk’s Tobi Parks

Johnston, Iowa — xBk owner Tobi Parks will be featured in an upcoming episode of Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life, a magazine-style series uncovering the diverse tapestry of Iowa’s people, cultures and stories. The episode will premiere Monday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. It will be rebroadcast Saturday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m.

In this episode, viewers will meet entrepreneur Tobi Parks. Looking for a new adventure after years in New York City, Parks specifically chose Des Moines to be her home. Since her arrival, she quickly made an impact on the local arts scene with her music venue xBk Live. The episode will also include segments on DNR biologist Ron Howing, Em’s Coffee Co., and the Great Pyramids of Avery.

Hosted by Charity Nebbe, Iowa Life explores the exceptional lives of the individuals who call Iowa home. Through compelling interviews, scenic visuals and authentic storytelling, the series shines a spotlight on the cultural gems and inspiring stories that make Iowa the fascinating place it is.

Fans can go behind the scenes, connect with fellow Iowans and learn more by following Iowa Life on Facebook.

In addition to our statewide broadcasts, Iowa PBS, WORLD and Create are available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live, pbs.org/livestream, and the PBS app. Iowa PBS KIDS is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live or the PBS KIDS app. Iowa PBS programs are also available on most popular platforms. See all the ways you can watch by visiting iowapbs.org/watch.

Learn more at iowapbs.org.

For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Hayley Schaefer at 515.776.0406 or hayley.schaefer@iowapbs.org.