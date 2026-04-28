Just Released

DART Releases Schedules, Bus Stop Locations for All New Bus Routes

Riders can begin planning trips on the Reimagined bus network that launches June 14

DART is encouraging riders to begin planning how they will travel on DART’s new bus network that will launch on June 14. Route schedules and an interactive map of bus stop locations are now available at rideDART.com/newroutes. DART’s team is ready to help riders learn the new routes and plan their trips through one-on-one trip planning support at 12 open houses in May and June.

“We know this is a big change for the thousands of riders who depend on us to get to work, school and essential services,” said Erin Hockman, DART Chief Administrative and Strategy Officer. “With June 14 just around the corner, DART staff is looking forward to helping riders learn the new routes and ensure they have help and resources to make this transition as smooth as possible.”

What’s Changing

The new network reflects extensive input from riders and the community through Reimagine DART on what matters most in public transit – and those priorities are reflected in the changes ahead.

On June 14, all current bus routes will be replaced with 11 routes, with most running more often all day, seven days a week, along the busiest streets in the Des Moines metro.

Four corridors will have 15-minute bus service.

Bus stops will be spaced farther apart – about every 3-4 blocks – to provide faster, more reliable service.

Transfers at DART Central Station will be timed to speed up travel for many trips.

Service hours will also be reduced by two hours on weekdays and an hour on Saturdays to help align total service hours with what member communities can afford and to limit property tax growth.

New DART On Demand zones will launch in late September, increasing transit access in three suburban areas.

The changes to the network will mean that:

The average Greater Des Moines resident will be able to reach 3,700 more jobs within 45 minutes on weekdays using public transit, a 15% increase. They will be able to reach 13,200 more jobs on Sundays, an 89% increase.

About 22,000 more residents will have access to public transit, a 5% increase.

Rider Support

“Our team is hard at work preparing for the new network – from operators driving every route to customer service increasing staffing to accept more calls,” said Luis Montoya, DART Chief Operating and Planning Officer. “We’re focused on making sure everything is ready to roll on day one and that both our team and riders feel confident with the new system.”

Over the next several weeks, riders and the public can expect these additional updates:

DART is replacing all bus stop signs throughout its network. New bus signs will provide clearer information about each bus route. Stops being removed will be marked.

A new rideDART.com website will launch by early June, making information more accessible and easier to use on mobile devices.

All bus routes will be free to ride from June 14-30, giving riders the opportunity to practice their trips as they adjust to the new network.

Additional Background



The new network was shaped by input from elected leaders, riders and residents as part of Reimagine DART. Throughout 2025, more than 2,300 survey responses informed what to prioritize in the new bus network. Most survey respondents were riders who use DART several days a week.

Today, approximately 60% of riders use DART to get to work. These rides are essential to the region’s economy – staffing hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other businesses residents depend on and enjoy. Many DART riders have lower income, have a disability or do not have a valid driver’s license or car in their household, which means DART is often their only option to travel.