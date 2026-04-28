Just Released

2026 Iowa State Fair Free Entertainment Announced

Endless Entertainment Free with Gate Admission

DES MOINES, IA (04/28/2026) (readMedia)– Nothing is free anymore, except half a million dollars’ worth of entertainment at the Iowa State Fair, August 13-23. Don’t miss a minute of it! From rock and rising country stars to tribute acts, family-friendly shows and Fair favorites, the free stages will be filled well past sunset.

The best part? It’s all included with gate admission. Plan your day today and catch something unforgettable for zero extra costs.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Prairie Meadows with media sponsor WHO 13

August 13 Josh Baldwin (Contemporary Christian) 8 p.m.

August 14 Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery (Country) 8 p.m.

August 15 Moon Taxi (Indie Alt-Rock) 8 p.m.

August 16 La Sonora Dinamita (Cumbia and Tropical) 7 p.m.

August 17-18 Hairball (Rock and Roll) 8 p.m.

August 19 Asleep at the Wheel (Western Swing) 8 p.m.

August 20 SugarHill Gang (Hip-Hop/Rap) 8 p.m.

August 21 Eli Young Band (Country) 8 p.m.

August 22 Chancey Williams (Country) 8 p.m.

August 23 Aaron Watson (Country) 7 p.m.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor iHeart

August 13-14 Tonic Sol-fa (A Cappella) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 15 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation presented by Nature Hill 7 p.m.

August 16-17 Tribute to the Troops 7 & 9 p.m.

August 18-19 The Britins (British Invasion/Classic Rock/Pop) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 20 Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Rock and Roll) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 21-22 Ron Diamond (Hypnotist) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 23 Ron Diamond (Hypnotist) 5 & 7 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Realty and media sponsor KCCI 8

August 13 Jake Worthington (Country) 8 p.m.

August 14 The Nadas (Folk) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 15-16 Jammy Buffet (Gulf & Western Coastal Rock/Tribute) 8 p.m.

August 17 PetRock (Soft Rock/”Yacht Rock”) 8 p.m.

August 18 Tyler Halverson (Country/Folk-Rock/Americana) 8 p.m.

August 19 Colt Ford (Country) 8 p.m.

August 20 Slaughter (Metal/Rock) 8 p.m.

August 21 Not Quite Brothers (Rock) 8 p.m.

August 22 Jason Brown (Country) 8 p.m.

August 23 Dwayne Gretzky (Pop/Rock and Party Rock) 7 p.m.

Fun Forest Stage sponsored by Community Choice Credit Union

Brad Weston (Comedy/Juggler)

The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee (Comedy/Variety)

FREE entertainment is included with gate admission. Strolling and grounds entertainment acts have already been announced. Advance discounted admission tickets, Elwell Family Park events and Grandstand tickets are on sale now at www.iowastatefair.org.

The complete schedule of events and entertainment will be released one month before the Fair at www.iowastatefair.org and on the official Iowa State Fair App. Sign up for the Iowa State Fair e-newsletter, text alerts or App, and follow us on social media for announcements, information, giveaways and contests.