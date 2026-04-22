Local Environmental Non-Profit Trees Forever Celebrating Earth Week with Volunteer Tree Planting Events

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 21, 2026) – Iowa-based environmental non-profit, Trees Forever, is hosting a series of volunteer tree planting projects throughout the Des Moines metro area in celebration of Earth Week. Local volunteers will join Trees Forever staff at three plantings throughout the week:

Arthur Avenue Des Moines Volunteer Tree Planting

Wednesday, April 22 – Anticipated planting start time of 1:00p.m.

Plantings will take place between North Union Street and E 9th Street on Arthur Avenue, Des Moines.

Trees Forever staff will be leading a volunteer group from Corteva for a tree planting event along Arthur Avenue. This planting in celebration of Earth Day will see a total of 33 new streetside right-of-way trees installed in the neighborhood, including both shade trees and ornamental understory trees.

Arbor Day Volunteer Tree Planting part of City of Des Moines Earth Week Trash Bash

Friday, April 24 – Anticipated planting start time of 1:00p.m.

Streetside plantings start on Scott Avenue between SE 6th Street and SE 9th Street.

Trees Forever staff and community volunteers will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting event in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines. A total of 30 trees will be planted alongside volunteers.

Growing Futures Youth Planting

Saturday, April 25 – Anticipated planting start time of 10:00a.m.

Streetside planting location starts at 1st Street between New York Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

Trees Forever’s youth employment program, Growing Futures, will be planting public right-of-way trees along 1st Street in Des Moines. Youth will be joined by Trees Forever staff and trained Trees Forever TreeKeeper volunteers to plant 54 trees.