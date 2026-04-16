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Summer Iowa Games Celebrates 40 Years; Register Now for 2026 Events

Several competitions relocating to Drake University and venues across the Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Summer Iowa Games is celebrating a major milestone in 2026, marking 40 years of bringing Iowans together through sports, competition, and community. Registration is open for this year’s Games, with thousands of athletes expected to compete in events held across Central Iowa.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, several marquee events will move to Drake University and premier venues throughout the Des Moines area, enhancing the athlete and spectator experience while honoring the Games’ long-standing tradition of excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Iowa Games athletes of all ages to Drake’s campus this summer,” said Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin. “For decades, the Iowa Games has united our state through athletic competition. We look forward to hosting a variety of events in our capital city.”

Founded in 1987, the Summer Iowa Games has grown into one of the state’s largest amateur sporting events, offering competitions for athletes of all ages and skill levels. From youth participants experiencing their first competition to seasoned athletes continuing a lifelong passion, the Games embody the spirit of friendly competition and healthy living.

“Celebrating 40 years is a testament to the athletes, volunteers, sponsors, and communities who have made the Summer Iowa Games what it is today,” said Chuck Long, Iowa Sports Foundation CEO. “We’re excited to elevate the experience this year by partnering with Drake University and bringing more events to the Des Moines area.”

Events will take place over multiple weekends this summer, featuring a wide variety of sports including archery, track & field, soccer, pickleball, swimming, wrestling, and many more. The move to Drake University will provide athletes access to top-tier facilities while placing events in the heart of one of Iowa’s most vibrant sports communities.

In addition to high-quality competition, the 40th anniversary celebration will include special commemorative elements throughout the summer, recognizing the history, memories, and impact of the Games over the past four decades.

Athletes, families, and teams are encouraged to register early, as many events are expected to reach capacity.

To view the full schedule of sports and to register, visit www.iowagames.org.