The 2026 HDSA Team Hope Stateside Walk, Iowa- Takes place Saturday, May 2nd!

Just Released

The Iowa Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Iowa Team Hope Stateside Walk on Saturday, May 2nd.

In Des Moines- Gray’s Lake – 2101 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA 5032. In Indianola- Banner Park – 13084 Elk Horn Street, Carlisle, IA 50047. If you’re located in Iowa City- Coralville Mall – 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, Coralville, IA 52241. In Dubuque- Heritage Trail Dubuque – 11330 Rupp Hollow Rd, Dubuque, IA 52001. And in Audubon- Audubon High School Track – 800 3rd Avenue, Audubon, IA 50025. LeMars- Cleveland Park – 2nd St. & 6th Ave SE, LeMars, IA 51031.

All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $28 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

For more information about the event, please contact Natalie Bernard (iowa@hdsavolunteer.org).

Online registration and donation information can be found HERE