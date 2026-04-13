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Television Writer Tackles Tough Subject

Local writer will discuss her new young adult book.

Born of the political discourse around the discussion of menstruation in schools in America, Paula Sevenbergen’s new book, Flow, explores a rite of passage through the eyes of a sheltered young girl and the rage that boils up when she is betrayed by those around her. The book is an exploration of guilt, shame, bullying, and the horror and wonder of the human body sure to appeal to fans of Carrie and Yellowjackets. Beaverdale Books will present a conversation with author Paula Sevenbergan and Melissa Knutson on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Paula Sevenbergen has written for television (the Warner Bros. series STARGIRL) and comics (DC Comics), as well as essays and stories for The Washington Post, Bust Magazine, MAD Magazine, and other publications. She has also served as an editor for MAD. An Iowa native, she divides her time between her home state, Los Angeles, and New York.

Melissa Knutson is the co‑founder of Give Grace Give Hope, Inc., a nonprofit created to eliminate period poverty and ensure access to menstrual products for individuals in need. The organization began with a simple but powerful moment when Melissa’s daughter, Brenlyn, made a Christmas wish to help homeless women by donating menstrual products. That small act of compassion grew into a movement rooted in dignity, empathy, and community care. Today, Give Grace Give Hope provides pads and tampons to schools, homeless shelters, and human service organizations across Iowa. In 2025, the organization distributed more than 350,000 menstrual products, helping ensure that no one has to miss school, work, or everyday life because they lack access to necessities.