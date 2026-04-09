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Free Grounds Entertainment Includes a Mix of Fair Favorites and New Acts for 2026

DES MOINES, IA (04/09/2026) (readMedia)– Every corner of the 2026 Iowa State Fair will be packed with demonstrations, Iowa products, shopping, entertainment, rides, vendors, livestock and food. Grounds acts add a dynamic mix of returning favorites and exciting new acts in 2026, free with Fair admission.

Back by popular demand, crowd-favorites return to showcase their unique talents. At Expo Hill, chainsaw carvers transform ordinary logs into amazing works of art. Hot Glass Academy brings back its live glassblowing demonstrations near the First Church, you won’t be able to miss HillBilly Bob, and the ever-energetic Bandaloni can be found near the Pepsi Clock delivering smiles with his one-man band.

New to the Fair this year:

The ShenaniGuns! Comedy Wild West Show, located near Gate 15, combines stunt work with comedy for a high-energy, family-friendly performance multiple times a day.

The AmirrorCAN Men will captivate audiences with their reflective, larger-than-life, red, white and blue strolling presence.

On The Lawn, just west of the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center, you can find a seat and be amazed by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, where the legendary lumberjack tradition comes to life.

Whether it’s music, comedy or interactive fun, the Iowa State Fair’s grounds entertainment offers something for everyone, and they are all free with gate admission.

The 2026 Iowa State Fair runs August 13-23. A full schedule of free entertainment, including nightly concerts, will be announced at the end of April. Visit www.iowastatefair.org to see the latest announcements.