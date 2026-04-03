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Talent Collective DSM Receives Grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa – Talent Collective DSM is proud to announce it received a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa to support participants pursuing careers in the Health Sciences field.

Talent Collective DSM is a workforce development nonprofit serving 350 high school students and recent graduates across Des Moines, in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools. Through strong partnerships with local businesses, educators, and community leaders, the organization prepares participants for high-demand careers by providing career coaching, skill development, and direct pathways to employment. This work not only creates opportunities for young people but also strengthens the local workforce.

Funding from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa provided healthcare scrubs – essential work attire – for participants enrolled in the Health Sciences pathways. For many students, the cost of required uniforms can be a barrier to participation in training, clinical experiences, and employment opportunities. By covering this expense, the grant removes a critical obstacle and allows students to focus on their education and career preparation.

“Variety’s support directly removes a financial barrier for our participants and allows them to fully engage in their healthcare training,” said Noelle Nelson, President of Talent Collective DSM. “When students don’t have to worry about how they will afford required uniforms, they can focus on building skills, gaining confidence, and preparing for meaningful careers. This investment helps ensure our participants are ready to step into the workforce and succeed.”

Talent Collective DSM remains committed to removing barriers and creating pathways to financially sustaining careers. This investment from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa helps ensure that students have the resources they need to succeed in the Health Sciences field and beyond.