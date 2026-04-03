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On With Life to Host Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Fair on April 22

Ankeny, IA – In an effort to promote local resources during Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, On With Life is hosting a Parkinson’s Awareness Fair for persons living with Parkinson’s, caregivers and community supporters. This free event will take place at On With Life’s outpatient facility in Ankeny on Wednesday, April 22.

Whether individuals are newly diagnosed, exploring resources or looking to stay active and connected, this event will offer practical tools and meaningful support. Attendees will rotate through interactive learning stations focused on brain health, movement and exercise, communication strategies, and adaptive equipment. There will also be a Q+A with On With Life’s nurse practitioner.

“One of the best things you can do for yourself after a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis is to stay informed and seek out tools and resources to help you navigate this next chapter,” said Tammy Miller, director of outpatient services at On With Life. “This diagnosis isn’t a death sentence, and we hope this event will show people just that.”

While On With Life has a variety of Parkinson’s programming that attendees will be able to experience, there will also be the opportunity to visit with local vendors, such as the Parkinson’s Foundation and Dinner Dispatch, in between the educational sessions. Registration for this event is free but required – learn more and sign up at www.onwithlife.org/PD_Fair.