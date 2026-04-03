Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful Announce 2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Recipients

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful Announce 2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Recipients4/3/2026
(April 2, 2026) – As part of Diamond Vogel’s 100-year anniversary celebration, the company is proud to partner with Keep Iowa Beautiful in announcing the recipients of the 2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful grants. In honor of this milestone, 100 grants will be awarded in 2026, one for each year of Diamond Vogel’s history.
The Paint Iowa Beautiful program is a longstanding partnership between Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful that provides free paint for volunteer-led projects that enhance public spaces across Iowa. Projects include historic buildings, libraries, schools, parks, community centers, and other shared community spaces.
Founded in 1926, Diamond Vogel is marking its centennial by investing in the communities that have supported the company for generations. Expanding the Paint Iowa Beautiful program to 100 grants in 2026 is a meaningful way to celebrate a century of manufacturing excellence, community partnership, and deep Iowa roots.
“As Diamond Vogel celebrates its 100th year, we are proud to support the volunteers who are helping strengthen communities across Iowa,” said Doug Vogel, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Relationships at Diamond Vogel. “These projects do more than improve the appearance of public spaces. They bring people together, build pride, and create lasting value in the places Iowans call home.”
Over its 23-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded enough paint to cover more than five million square feet of surface area, supporting 1,651 community projects across Iowa. These efforts have transformed public spaces, inspired volunteerism, and strengthened local pride.
“Paint Iowa Beautiful is more than just fresh paint. It’s about revitalizing community spaces and strengthening connections,” shared Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “When volunteers come together to improve local amenities, it cultivates leadership, civic pride, and a renewed sense of place.”
2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Recipients:
Community; Organization Name
Albert City; City of Albert City
Albia; Albia Chamber Main Street
Albion; Albion Friends of the Library
Alta; Hanover Historical Society of Iowa
Ames; The Ames Foundation
Asbury; City of Asbury
Auburn; Auburn Museum
Audubon; Audubon County Tourism
Aurelia; Aurelia Hometown Pride
Bagley; City of Bagley
Baxter; Baxter American Legion Post #493
Beaman; City of Beaman
Belle Plaine; Preston’s Station Historic District
Bellevue; Friends of Bellevue State Park
Burlington; Downtown Partners
Cedar Rapids; Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation
Cedar Rapids; Eastern Iowa Arts Academy
Centerville; PACT
Central City; Hawkeye Area Council, Scouting America
Clarence; Clarence Main Street
Clarion; Clarion Development Alliance (CDA)
Colfax; Colfax Main Street
Colo; Reed-Niland Corner, Inc
Columbus Junction; ISU Extension and Outreach, Louisa County
Cushing; Cushing American Legion Post 624
Decorah; ArtHaus
Decorah; Senior Citizen Hospitality Center
Delhi; Delhi Hometown Pride
Des Moines; Des Moines Carousel Foundation
Dubuque; Dubuque County Fair Association, Inc.
Eagle Grove; Steel Wheel Homestead, Inc.
Eagle Grove; Wright County District Junior Fair
Elkader; City of Elkader
Elma; Elma Community Complex
Fairfield; Fairfield Area Development Foundation
Fairfield; Fairfield Beautification Commission
Ferguson; Ferguson Community Center
Forest City; Rotary Club of Forest City
Galva; Galva Economic Development Corporation (GEDC)
Gilmore City; Gilmore City Hometown Pride
Gladbrook; City of Gladbrook
Glenwood; Glenwood Betterment and Beautification
Grand Junction; Grand Junction Fire & Rescue
Grand Junction; City of Grand Junction
Guttenberg; Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce
Hamburg; Hamburg Hometown Pride
Iowa City; Johnson County Agricultural Association
Keokuk; Keokuk Walldogs Mural Arts
Lake City; South Central Calhoun Little League
Lake City; Goins Memorial Park Revitalization Project
Lake Mills; Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation
Lake Park; Lake Park Hometown Pride
Lake View; City of Lake View IA Park Board
Le Mars; Plymouth County Fair
Letts; Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School PTO
Lohrville; Lohrville Visions/City of Lohrville
Lone Tree; Lone Tree Community Foundation Inc.
Manning; Manning Community Foundation
Manning; Manning Area Partners
Maquoketa; Jackson County Senior Citizen’s Center, Inc
Marble Rock; Floyd County Conservation
Mason City; Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa
Miles; Great River Threshers
Milton; City of Milton
Minden; City of Minden
Mingo; Mingo Hometown Pride
Montezuma; Montezuma Community Development
Moravia; Moravia Betterment Committee
Nevada; Camelot Theater Foundation
New Hartford; Friends of the Martin Memorial Library
Oakland; Eckels Memorial Library
Odebolt; Tlobedo Questers #485
Oelwein; City of Oelwein
Ottumwa; Main Street Ottumwa
Persia; Persia Ball Association
Plover; Plover Hometown Pride & the City of Plover
Pocahontas; Pocahontas Area Rotary Club
Pomeroy; City of Pomeroy Iowa
Rock Rapids; City of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids; Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce
Rock Rapids; Kiwanis of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids; Lyon County Historical Society
Rockwell City; South Central Calhoun Athletic Booster Club
Royal; Royal Hometown Pride
Ruthven; Lost Island Ruthven Betterment Association
Spencer; Clay County Garden Club
State Center; State Center Development Association
State Center; State Center Parks and Recreation
Storm Lake; Buena Vista County Historical Society
Swisher; Swisher Community Library
Varina; Varina Hometown Pride
Villisca; Villisca Community Betterment Association
Volga; Volga Park Board
Wapello; Louisa County Conservation
Washington; Main Street Washington
Washington; Green Acres 4-H Club (Washington County 4-H)
Waverly; The Ira and Asenath Sturdevant House: A living history project
West Branch; Main Street West Branch
Winterset; Madison County Covered Bridge Preservation Association
Woodbine; Woodbine Main Street
To learn more about Paint Iowa Beautiful, visit https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful/.