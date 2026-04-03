Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful Announce 2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Recipients

(April 2, 2026) – As part of Diamond Vogel’s 100-year anniversary celebration, the company is proud to partner with Keep Iowa Beautiful in announcing the recipients of the 2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful grants. In honor of this milestone, 100 grants will be awarded in 2026, one for each year of Diamond Vogel’s history.

The Paint Iowa Beautiful program is a longstanding partnership between Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful that provides free paint for volunteer-led projects that enhance public spaces across Iowa. Projects include historic buildings, libraries, schools, parks, community centers, and other shared community spaces.

Founded in 1926, Diamond Vogel is marking its centennial by investing in the communities that have supported the company for generations. Expanding the Paint Iowa Beautiful program to 100 grants in 2026 is a meaningful way to celebrate a century of manufacturing excellence, community partnership, and deep Iowa roots.

“As Diamond Vogel celebrates its 100th year, we are proud to support the volunteers who are helping strengthen communities across Iowa,” said Doug Vogel, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Relationships at Diamond Vogel. “These projects do more than improve the appearance of public spaces. They bring people together, build pride, and create lasting value in the places Iowans call home.”

Over its 23-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded enough paint to cover more than five million square feet of surface area, supporting 1,651 community projects across Iowa. These efforts have transformed public spaces, inspired volunteerism, and strengthened local pride.

“Paint Iowa Beautiful is more than just fresh paint. It’s about revitalizing community spaces and strengthening connections,” shared Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “When volunteers come together to improve local amenities, it cultivates leadership, civic pride, and a renewed sense of place.”

2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Recipients:



Community; Organization Name

Albert City; City of Albert City

Albia; Albia Chamber Main Street

Albion; Albion Friends of the Library

Alta; Hanover Historical Society of Iowa

Ames; The Ames Foundation

Asbury; City of Asbury

Auburn; Auburn Museum

Audubon; Audubon County Tourism

Aurelia; Aurelia Hometown Pride

Bagley; City of Bagley

Baxter; Baxter American Legion Post #493

Beaman; City of Beaman

Belle Plaine; Preston’s Station Historic District

Bellevue; Friends of Bellevue State Park

Burlington; Downtown Partners

Cedar Rapids; Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation

Cedar Rapids; Eastern Iowa Arts Academy

Centerville; PACT

Central City; Hawkeye Area Council, Scouting America

Clarence; Clarence Main Street

Clarion; Clarion Development Alliance (CDA)

Colfax; Colfax Main Street

Colo; Reed-Niland Corner, Inc

Columbus Junction; ISU Extension and Outreach, Louisa County

Cushing; Cushing American Legion Post 624

Decorah; ArtHaus

Decorah; Senior Citizen Hospitality Center

Delhi; Delhi Hometown Pride

Des Moines; Des Moines Carousel Foundation

Dubuque; Dubuque County Fair Association, Inc.

Eagle Grove; Steel Wheel Homestead, Inc.

Eagle Grove; Wright County District Junior Fair

Elkader; City of Elkader

Elma; Elma Community Complex

Fairfield; Fairfield Area Development Foundation

Fairfield; Fairfield Beautification Commission

Ferguson; Ferguson Community Center

Forest City; Rotary Club of Forest City

Galva; Galva Economic Development Corporation (GEDC)

Gilmore City; Gilmore City Hometown Pride

Gladbrook; City of Gladbrook

Glenwood; Glenwood Betterment and Beautification

Grand Junction; Grand Junction Fire & Rescue

Grand Junction; City of Grand Junction

Guttenberg; Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce

Hamburg; Hamburg Hometown Pride

Iowa City; Johnson County Agricultural Association

Keokuk; Keokuk Walldogs Mural Arts

Lake City; South Central Calhoun Little League

Lake City; Goins Memorial Park Revitalization Project

Lake Mills; Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation

Lake Park; Lake Park Hometown Pride

Lake View; City of Lake View IA Park Board

Le Mars; Plymouth County Fair

Letts; Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School PTO

Lohrville; Lohrville Visions/City of Lohrville

Lone Tree; Lone Tree Community Foundation Inc.

Manning; Manning Community Foundation

Manning; Manning Area Partners

Maquoketa; Jackson County Senior Citizen’s Center, Inc

Marble Rock; Floyd County Conservation

Mason City; Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa

Miles; Great River Threshers

Milton; City of Milton

Minden; City of Minden

Mingo; Mingo Hometown Pride

Montezuma; Montezuma Community Development

Moravia; Moravia Betterment Committee

Nevada; Camelot Theater Foundation

New Hartford; Friends of the Martin Memorial Library

Oakland; Eckels Memorial Library

Odebolt; Tlobedo Questers #485

Oelwein; City of Oelwein

Ottumwa; Main Street Ottumwa

Persia; Persia Ball Association

Plover; Plover Hometown Pride & the City of Plover

Pocahontas; Pocahontas Area Rotary Club

Pomeroy; City of Pomeroy Iowa

Rock Rapids; City of Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids; Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce

Rock Rapids; Kiwanis of Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids; Lyon County Historical Society

Rockwell City; South Central Calhoun Athletic Booster Club

Royal; Royal Hometown Pride

Ruthven; Lost Island Ruthven Betterment Association

Spencer; Clay County Garden Club

State Center; State Center Development Association

State Center; State Center Parks and Recreation

Storm Lake; Buena Vista County Historical Society

Swisher; Swisher Community Library

Varina; Varina Hometown Pride

Villisca; Villisca Community Betterment Association

Volga; Volga Park Board

Wapello; Louisa County Conservation

Washington; Main Street Washington

Washington; Green Acres 4-H Club (Washington County 4-H)

Waverly; The Ira and Asenath Sturdevant House: A living history project

West Branch; Main Street West Branch

Winterset; Madison County Covered Bridge Preservation Association

Woodbine; Woodbine Main Street

To learn more about Paint Iowa Beautiful, visit https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful/.