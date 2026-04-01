Just Released

Urbandale Food Pantry Marks One Year in New Facility with over 24,000 pantry visits.

Urbandale, Iowa – April 1, 2026 – One year after opening its new facility, the Urbandale Food Pantry has served 17,215 unique individuals and 7,418 unique families, expanding access to food and essential resources for people across the community.

Since opening in April 2025, the Pantry has experienced record demand, highlighting both the growing need for support and the critical role the organization plays in the region. Over the past year, the Pantry has also served individuals from 67 counties across Iowa, reflecting both the reach of its services and the growing need for accessible food resources.

“The past year has made one thing very clear: people are relying on this resource every day,” said Patty Sneddon-Kisting, Chief Executive Officer of the Urbandale Food Pantry. “This space allows us to meet that need in a way that is consistent, accessible, and respectful of the people we serve.”

The expanded facility has made it possible to:

Serve more individuals and families each week

Improve access and flow for those visiting the Pantry

Increase storage and distribution capacity

Strengthen partnerships with local organizations and donors

Launch the Community Hub to provide families with wraparound support

Respond to immediate needs during times of uncertainty for families navigating food access

To mark the one year milestone, the Pantry is also releasing a short documentary that captures the stories behind the work, the journey to build the new facility, and the impact of the new space.

Watch the documentary: https://youtu.be/q_jjzjigOoI

“This isn’t just about a building,” said Sneddon-Kisting. “It’s about making sure people have a place to go when they need support, and that we can continue to show up with food, dignity and compassion.”

By the Numbers (April 2025 – March 2026)

57,678 individuals served (duplicated)

24,526 families served (duplicated)

750,193 pounds of food rescued from partner organizations

1.935 million pounds of food distributed

1,481 new families

68,387 visits to the “Anytime Room”

67 counties represented across Iowa

The work of the Urbandale Food Pantry is sustained by community support. As demand continues, ongoing partnerships, volunteers, and local investment remain critical to keeping services accessible for those who rely on them.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.urbandalefoodpantry.org.