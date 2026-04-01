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Food Bank of Iowa Takes Part in the Great American Egg Drive and Joins Egg Farmers Across America to Help Donate 7.7 Million Eggs Nationwide

Donation from Versova will provide 280,800 eggs to community members

Des Moines, Iowa (March 31, 2026) — Versova donated 280,800 eggs to the Food Bank of Iowa as part of the Great American Egg Drive, a nationwide effort bringing egg farmers together to support communities ahead of Easter and Passover—and one of the largest egg donation efforts ever.

The donation will provide fresh, nutritious, high-quality protein to individuals and families across the central Iowa region. Eggs will be distributed through the Food Bank of Iowa’s network of partner agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs and shelters.

“Giving back to our community is something we care deeply about as egg farmers,” said Ross Dean, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Versova. “We’re proud to be part of the Great American Egg Drive and to provide families with fresh, nutritious food during the spring holiday season.”

The American Egg Board, on behalf of America’s egg farmers, is leading the Great American Egg Drive—bringing farmers together to give back in communities nationwide during a time of year when eggs play an important role in meals and traditions.

Iowa Egg Council, which represents the poultry community in Iowa, is also proud to support this donation.

“Egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for their animals, and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Breck Hunt, executive director, Iowa Egg Council.

This year, the effort is expanded through a partnership with HATCH, a nonprofit organization that connects farms with food banks year-round, helping ensure eggs reach the communities where they’re needed most.

“Eggs are a vital protein source in our mission to serve Iowans facing hunger,” said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Tami Nielsen. “Because eggs are a staple item for our partner pantries and meal sites across 55 counties, we always need them. Eggs are high in nutrients, enjoyed across many cultures, and are easy to prepare. We are grateful to Versova for this very generous donation and appreciate the ongoing support of all the farmers who make our state No. 1 in egg production.”

Eggs are one of the most in-demand foods at food banks because they are nature’s perfect protein. Just one egg provides six grams of high-quality protein and 13 essential nutrients, making it a versatile option families can use in a wide variety of meals.

More than 47 million people—including over 14 million children—live in food-insecure households, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the Great American Egg Drive and to learn more about donations in local markets across the country, visit IncredibleEgg.org/GreatAmericanEggDrive.