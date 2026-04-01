Just Released

Des Moines Rugby Club to Host 10th Anniversary Barefoot Autism Challenge

WEST DES MOINES, IA — April 1st, 2026 — The Des Moines Rugby Club , in partnership with the 515 Run Club , is proud to announce a special community event celebrating a decade of the Barefoot Autism Challenge . On April 28th , from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM , athletes and community members are invited to the Des Moines Rugby Club fields for an evening of sensory awareness, local food, and active fun. Created by Des Moines local and autism advocate Tyler Leech , the Barefoot Autism

Challenge encourages people to take off their shoes to better understand the sensory experiences of individuals on the autism spectrum. Walking barefoot, or “grounding,” can provide natural stimulation that helps many autistic people feel more connected to and comfortable in their environment.

“This April marks the 10th year of letting people understand the sensory aspect of autism by walking barefoot,” said founder Tyler Leech. “We’ve had a fun decade of growth, and I can’t wait to see the community join in once again”.

Event Highlights:

● Athletic Challenges: Join members of the Des Moines Rugby Club and 515 Run Club in barefoot rugby practice or run!

● Local Flavors: Food vendors and “goodies” will be available on-site for attendees to enjoy.

●Community Awareness: Learn more about neurodiversity and sensory processing from local advocates.

The event is free to attend and located at the Des Moines Rugby Club fields ( 120 39th St, WDM ). Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #barefootautismchallenge to help spread awareness and support.