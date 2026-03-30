Just Released

Des Moines University Launches Iowa’s Only Online Epidemiology Concentration

WEST DES MOINES, IA (03/30/2026) Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences has launched a new epidemiology concentration in its Master of Public Health program, becoming the only university in Iowa to offer the concentration fully online. The first students in the new concentration will begin coursework this fall.

“What if the next major health threat could be identified before it escalates? The need for strong epidemiology has never been more important,” says Rachel Reimer, PhD, program director for the MPH program. “Public health agencies across the country continue to face workforce shortages in epidemiology and disease surveillance. Strengthening that workforce is critical to tracking disease, understanding trends like rising cancer rates and chronic conditions and responding to emerging threats. This new concentration benefits our students and the communities they will serve.”

The epidemiology concentration prepares students to understand patterns of disease and health conditions in populations and to analyze, interpret and clearly communicate findings. Designed for working professionals, the program provides hands-on experience in data management, statistical modeling and applied epidemiologic methods.

Students enrolled in DMU’s new epidemiology concentration work with real-world datasets, learning to clean and structure data and apply statistical modeling to answer urgent public health questions. As part of the program’s applied research component, students select appropriate study designs, assess data integrity and independently design and defend a full epidemiologic research project.

Graduates will be prepared for roles in government agencies, health departments, research institutes and health systems, ready to help communities understand, prepare for and respond to public health challenges.

The addition of the epidemiology concentration addresses the growing demand for trained public health professionals. Employment of epidemiologists is projected to grow by more than 15% over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

DMU continues to expand and adapt its curriculum to prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed to address emerging issues in population health.

“The program is designed around real life,” Reimer adds. “The fully online program offers flexibility while connecting students to DMU’s alumni network and a global community of public health professionals.”

Visit dmu.edu/mph for more information about DMU’s MPH program and the epidemiology concentration.