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Iowa’s Only Professional Women’s League Brings Home National Championship Cup

Iowa Demon Hawks Women’s Indoor Soccer Team Return Home as National Champions

(DES MOINES, IA) The Iowa Demon Hawks Women are bringing a national championship home to Des Moines—and inviting the community to celebrate with them at Heroics Sports Lounge.

The team will host a public welcome-back “Spotlight Party” on Thursday, March 26 at Heroics Sports Lounge, beginning at 4:30 p.m.., following their championship run at MASL-W Nationals in Detroit.

In just their second season, the Iowa Demon Hawks Women finished undefeated, scoring 138 goals across 13 matches and an unprecedented goal with only three players on the field – securing the MASL-W 2026 National Championship—a dominant debut for a program launched in 2025.

“This group set the tone from day one,” said Darwin Salas. “They showed what’s possible here—and now we get to celebrate that with the community that’s been behind us.”

Team leadership will be on-site at the start of the event with the championship trophy available for photos and media interviews. Players will begin arriving around 6:00 p.m. following work commitments, with poster signing and fan time. Fans, families, and media are invited to attend.

Event Details:

What: Iowa Demon Hawks Women National Championship Celebration

When: Thursday, March 26 | 4:30 p.m.

Where: Heroics Sports Lounge, 2005 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309

Details: Trophy photos and media availability at 4:30 p.m.; player arrivals and poster signing beginning around 6:00 p.m.