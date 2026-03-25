Just Released

BROADWAY’S BIGGEST MOMENTS ARE COMING: DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES 2026-27 WILLIS BROADWAY SERIES

DES MOINES, IA – Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) today unveiled a powerhouse 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series, bringing a can’t-miss lineup of Broadway’s biggest hits and bold new productions to the Des Moines Civic Center. The blockbuster season delivers six spectacular shows as part of the season ticket package, along with five high-demand add-on engagements that promise an unforgettable year of world-class theater.

The six-show season ticket package features: Monty Python’s Spamalot, Maybe Happy Ending, Buena Vista Social Club™, The Phantom of the Opera, Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen and Just in Time – a dynamic mix of groundbreaking new musicals and Broadway sensations. The package add-on engagements includeWaitress, Legally Blonde – The Musical, Mark Twain Tonight!, The Sound of Music and Mamma Mia!

The 2026-27 season is highlighted by the much-anticipated return of The Phantom of the Opera for a two-week engagement, marking its fifth time at the Civic Center since 1997 and will be here for two weeks.

DMPA’s unwavering commitment to bringing the very best of Broadway to central Iowa is supported by its investments in Broadway productions through membership in the Independent Presenters Network (IPN), a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters, and performing arts centers. The 2026-27 Willis Broadway Series season includes two DMPA-invested shows: the five-time Tony Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club™ and Monty Python’s Spamalot.

The only way to guarantee seats to all six shows in the Willis Broadway Series is by becoming a season ticket holder. Season tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. at DMPA.org, at the Civic Center Ticket Office (221 Walnut Street), or by phone at (515) 246-2300. Groups of 10+ can also reserve seats now. On-sale dates for tickets to individual shows will be announced at a later date.

SEASON OVERVIEW AND ASSETS

A season overview, including show descriptions and assets for each engagement, is available here .

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Please contact Shelby Hisel ( shelbyh@dmpa.org ) for interview opportunities with Des Moines Performing Arts representatives.

About Des Moines Performing Arts

For more than 45 years, Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has been one of Iowa’s premier not-for-profit arts organizations – engaging, entertaining and inspiring more than 350,000 people each year. From the Des Moines Civic Center to the Temple Theater, Cowles Commons, and the Stoner Theater, DMPA strengthens communities through world-class performances, arts-inspired education and shared cultural experiences. Beyond its stages, DMPA brings Broadway, dance and family programming into schools and neighborhoods, ensuring access for students and families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.

DMPA proudly acknowledges support from its premier partners: Willis Automotive Campus, EMC Insurance, Prairie Meadows, Hy-Vee, and Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.